Hundreds of people are lining up for COVID-19 boosters in Saskatchewan. as eligibility opens

Jennifer Gallays and her husband woke up before dawn Monday to make sure they received their booster shots at the Saskatoon walk-in mass clinic.

“We basically brushed our teeth, put on diapers, made coffee, filled the thermos, then put on our winter clothes.”

There were a few other vehicles idling in the Prairieland Park parking lot when they arrived around 6:15 am About an hour later, people exited their vehicles and formed a line. Gallays said many are pacing back and forth to stay warm while patiently waiting.

“We kind of felt like we were surrounded by like-minded people who also wanted to do the right thing as quickly as possible,” she said.

“We don’t want to see our health workers go through what they had to go through with the fourth wave. I feel right for them and I think we should all do whatever we can.”

Gallays was one of hundreds of people across the province who took advantage of the expanded vaccine booster program. Last week, Premier Scott Moe announced the program would be expanded due to the imminent spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Booster doses are now available for all people 18 years of age and over. The province has also reduced the wait time between the second and third dose from five to three months. Saskatoon clinical microbiologist Dr Joseph Blondeau said on Monday that people who have had a COVID attack (an infection after being fully vaccinated) are eligible for a booster as soon as they are recovered and released from isolation .

Previously, reminders were only available to people 50 years of age and over, all adults in northern and First Nations communities, and people with specific health conditions.

The change meant Gallays could get the third dose before the holidays and before she, a teacher, returned to class in the New Year. Gallays said it was a relief.

“It gives you peace of mind because if you look at the data with what’s going on with Omicron, if it takes hold in your community, that line goes straight up.”

Early Monday afternoon, the government reported more than 18,000 vaccine recall appointments booked through its online system.

Confusion at the old Costco

Meanwhile, in Regina, there was great confusion among vaccine researchers Monday morning who attempted to get their recall at the old Costco. Some people were turned away and said the site was not for walk-in tours.

People took to social media to wonder what was going on. On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website announced that the clinic will open at 9 a.m. from December 17 to 23. .

Shortly after, the SHA posted a separate social media update indicating that there would be no walk-in availability at the clinic this week. All information detailing appointment times has been removed and no explanation has been provided. The SHA apologized on social media for the confusion.

People in Regina were directed to the Victoria Square Mall, where hundreds of people gathered to take the photo.

The queue for Covid-19 vaccines at Victoria Square shopping center is long. This is where the walk-ins were directed into #yqr this morning. The video shows only one segment of the winding line @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/AbbUosFwrl –@dponticelliTV

Early evidence suggests Omicron is more apt to infect people who have already had COVID-19 or more doses of the main vaccines. Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Saqib Shahab has recommended that everyone get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible.

People can make appointments for vaccines onlineopena list of online pop-up or walk-in clinics.The province also posted the locations of the free rapid test kits.