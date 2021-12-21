European stocks fall as Omicron worries escalate





STOXX 600 drops to two-week low as mood turns bearish

BNP Paribas sells Bank of the West to Canadian BMO

Novo Nordisk collapses over obesity drug supply issues

Netherlands enter strict Christmas lockdown December 20 (Reuters) – European stocks ended lower on Monday in their worst session in three weeks amid a wider sell-off of shares, as investors worried about the specter of a more stringent pandemic hitting the global economy as cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain increase. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) fell -1.4% to its lowest level in two weeks. Oil companies (.SXEP), mining companies (.SXPP) and auto stocks (.SXAP) led declines, with all major sub-indices ending lower. Travel stocks (.SXTP) fell 1%, but were well above their intraday lows hit earlier in the session as some traders believed the positive vaccine headlines were helping limit further losses. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to protect against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant in laboratory tests. Read more “The headlines on booster injections working against the Omicron variant provide little support, but if we move towards more restrictions on movement and as long as virus cases continue to rise, we will see the stock markets remain under pressure. for a while, ”the Equiti Capital analyst said. David Madden. Britain could impose new restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant after Christmas, media reported on Monday, a day after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European countries consider restricting Christmas. Read more The DAX chart of the German stock index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on December 17, 2021. REUTERS / Staff The FTSE 100 Index (.FTSE) fell 1%, due to weakness in commodity-related stocks – including a more than 5% drop in oil prices – as Omicron spread across Europe fueled demand concerns. Madden added that the reduction in liquidity in the last weeks of December could also lead to exacerbated moves. Last week, the STOXX 600 rallied after the European Central Bank pledged continued economic support and the US Federal Reserve announced the long-awaited end of its pandemic-era relaunch in March, while offering optimistic outlook. Read more Among individual stocks, argenx (ARGX.BR) jumped 8.3% to the top of the benchmark STOX 600 after the Belgian group reached a regulatory milestone for its receptor blocker. The worst performer, however, was Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), which plunged 11.7% after the Danish drug maker said it would not be able to meet demand for its new drug. against obesity due to supply issues in the United States. Read more BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) rose 0.5% after the French lender agreed to sell its US unit, Bank of the West, to Canadian financial group BMO for around $ 16.3 billion. Read more Sweden’s BillerudKorsnas (BILL.ST) fell 10.8% after announcing it would buy US coated paper producer Verso (VRS.N) for around $ 825 million in cash as pulp and paper maker seeks to expand in North America. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bangalore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Devika Syamnath and Anil D’Silva Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

