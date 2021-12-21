Indonesian stock exchange warns it could delist Garuda airline





JAKARTA: The Indonesian stock exchange has warned that it could delist the state-owned Garuda Indonesia, whose shares have been suspended since June after defaulting on a $ 500 million Islamic bond. In a statement released on Monday, December 21, the exchange cited rules under which it could withdraw a company’s shares if it experiences legal or financial issues that will affect the continuity of its business, or if its shares have been suspended for at least 24 months. He did not explicitly say why Garuda had been warned, but he noted in the statement that the airline’s actions had been suspended for more than six months. Garuda chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said the company would respond to the stock market’s warning later in a statement. At a press conference on Monday, Irfan said Garuda had presented debt restructuring proposals that he would present to donors and creditors to renegotiate his $ 9.8 billion debt, including offering bonds to zero coupon, by selling new notes or issuing new shares. The airline is the subject of a debt restructuring led by the Jakarta court after an information technology company asked the court for unpaid debts. Garuda recorded a loss of $ 1.66 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to the company’s unaudited financial statements.

