Saskatchewan residents line up for hours to get COVID-19 reminder ahead of vacation





On Monday morning, Saskatchewan residents started getting their COVID-19 vaccine early and in cold weather ahead of the holiday season. Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park was open for appointments and walk-in tours for the third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which is officially open to anyone 18 years of age and older in the province. In Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said walk-in appointments are not accepted at the old Costco location, which was previously used for testing and vaccine appointments. Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan expands recall program Monday to 18 and over The Victoria Square Mall location operates as a walk-in vaccination clinic, but with queues rapidly increasing, people started lining up on Monday afternoon when wait times reportedly hit five. time. The story continues under the ad The SHA was unable to provide Global News with any information on the number of reservations made or possible wait times in the province. When a Global News film crew visited the Saskatoon clinic in Prairieland Park to find more information, SHA staff asked them to leave. The government, however, was able to provide more details and said more than 18,000 reservations had been made on Monday for booster injections through the online system by 1pm. Trending Stories Canada surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases as provinces reinstate restrictions

Toronto elder deported after more than 20 years in Canada: “I belong here” Read more: Global immunization equity and booster injections key to emerging from COVID-19 pandemic, says Shahab Pharmacies also offer reminders by appointment. According to people leaving the Saskatoon clinic, booking in advance is the way to go. We had an appointment, said Jim Alcock as he left the clinic. So it seemed like this was the fastest way. Read more: Huge spikes in COVID-19 sewage in Saskatchewan. nothing to be alarmed about: researcher “It’s very simple,” said another woman from Saskatoon as she stepped out. You just walk in, they ask what time is your appointment, (you go) in a queue and in about 45 minutes (it’s) done. The story continues under the ad They also say bundle up for a cold wait if you are walking around for a booster shot before the holiday season. Read more: Outbreaks of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan “It’s definitely worth it to come home or on your phone and make an appointment,” said Brian Bryce who was outside the clinic on Monday. See the link » <br />

