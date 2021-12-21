2021 IPO frenzy: the Nasdaq and the Shanghai Stock Exchange topped the list





The year 2021 was unprecedented for the first public offers, with a large number of companies soliciting investors to raise funds, despite the uncertainties generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data from the World Federation of Exchanges, the number of IPOs and funds raised around the world have reached record levels; there have been over 1,994 national IPOs, the highest in the past five years. The exchanges in the United States and China recorded the highest number of IPOs and together occupy the top four positions. The Nasdaq topped 237 domestic IPOs between January and November 2021, 63.45% more than in 2019. The NYSE also saw a surge of 180 IPOs in the first 11 months of this calendar, this which is far more than 26 listings in 2019. Rivian Automotive, an electric vehicle automaker, has raised nearly $ 12 billion to become the second most valuable US automaker after Tesla, overtaking General Motors and Ford Motor Co. The two Chinese stock exchanges, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shengen Stock Exchange, also experienced intense activity in the primary market. China Telecom Corp, the country’s second-largest mobile operator, was one of the notable IPOs this year, raising more than $ 8.5 billion. Beware of exaggerated valuations of new age IPOs New rush for investors The IPO frenzy appears to have been fueled by a few factors. First, the sharp rise in stock prices since last year has created a strong demand for IPOs. Second, the entry of a large number of new investors, due to Covid, has resulted in increased demand for new age tech and digital companies. Three, many technological and digital start-ups have seen their activity and their valuation increase. The private equity and venture capitalists in these companies wanted to pull out as long as things were going well, which led to these IPOs. It may also explain why the Nasdaq has seen the highest number of IPOs. indian boom It was also an unprecedented year for IPOs in India. The number of national IPOs on the National Stock Exchange has increased by 113.3% since 2019. These 7 recent IPO stocks will be subjected to the trading test Domestic IPOs were valued at $ 13.4 billion this year. That’s even higher than the $ 10.5 billion raised in 2017. Due to the pandemic, 2019 and 2020 saw much lower IPO proceeds of around $ 1.7 billion and 1, $ 8 billion, respectively. Of the $ 13.4 billion raised so far in 2021, only two companies have crossed the $ 1 billion mark, with one surpassing the $ 2 billion mark. One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, raised more than $ 2.4 billion when it went public in November. The second company to raise over $ 1 billion is restaurant aggregator Zomato. Two Chennai-based companies, multinational health insurance company Star Health and Allied Insurance and chemical company Chemplast Sanmar, are among India’s top 10 IPOs in 2021. Star Health and Allied Insurance has raised more than 844, $ 4 million while Chemaplast Sanmar raised over $ 508 million.

