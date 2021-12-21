Business
Bloomington restaurants are open for Christmas Eve, New Years Day and New Years Eve
While many people prefer to enjoy a Christmas meal at home, others are interested in eating out. And people can also look forward to dining at an area restaurant on New Years Eve. While not complete, here is a list of some of the area restaurants that will be open over the next vacation.
If you are located near the Herald-Times on South Walnut Street, you can stop by King Gyros, at 2000 S. Walnut St., Christmas Eve for a burger, gyros or barbecued ribs. The fast food restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.
Not far north, Custom Meats Wagon Wheel, 1915 S. Walnut St., will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. The store has added savory and sweet pastries to its deli and other menu changes are underway. Wagon Wheel, which will soon be BB’s Market, will be closed on Christmas Day. But Wagon Wheel will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Years Eve.
On the north side of Bloomington, Upland Brewing Co.will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Upland will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for New Years Eve.
At 922 S. Morton St., Cardinal spiritswill be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve to take away cocktails, spirits and gifts. There will be no restore option on that day. Cardinal Spirits will be closed on Christmas Day but will be open for a cocktail dinner on New Years Eve with limited availability.
City center right next to the courthouse square, Chic neighborhood cafe, 102 E. Kirkwood Ave., will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve for brunch and closed on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Day, the restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner. Uptown will be closed on New Years Day and will remain closed until January 6 for maintenance. Uptown Cafe will reopen during regular business hours on January 7.
Festive market and cellar will not be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but will be open for New Years Eve for lunch and a special four-course dinner that costs $ 80 per person. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feast, at 407 W. Patterson Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 1 for a pajama brunch.
FARMbloomington will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve for brunch. The restaurant at 108 E. Kirkwood Ave. will be closed on Christmas Day and will remain closed for a break until it reopens at 5 p.m. on January 5 for dinner.
Restaurant on top of a hill just north of Spencer will be closed for Christmas Eve and Day, but will be open Dec 29 through Jan 2 for its regular hours before closing Jan 3 for a winter break. The restaurant at 2434 NUS 231 will reopen on January 28.
For people who are used to eating Chinese food on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, here is a list of some of the places serving Chinese food that will be open.
- Places that will be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day include: Lucky Express, 307 E. Third Street; Red, 1402 N. Walnut St .; Golden china, 2478 S. Walnut St .; Sunny palace, 1143 S. College Mall Road; China Wok, 4013 S. Old Ind. 37; and Chinese restaurant dragon, 3261 W. Third St.
- Gourmet Garden, at 300 E. Third St., will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Better taste, at 109 W. Fourth St., will be open 11:30 am to 8 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Judy’s kitchen, at 2894 E. Third St. (in College Mall), will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.
If you have a favorite restaurant that isn’t listed above, give them a call to check their vacation schedule before making your plans. And I hope you are having a merry Christmas and getting ready for a happy new year.
