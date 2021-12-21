UK stocks fall as Omicron worries hit commodities and travel stocks





FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 down 1.0% December 20 (Reuters) – British stocks followed a decline in global stock markets on Monday as concerns over an increase in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States rocked investor sentiment. After falling to a two-week low early in the session, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) recovered some early declines to end down 1.0%. “There isn’t much to be optimistic about as we head towards the end of the year,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “A lot of people have finished for the year. So there is not a lot of buyers. Concerns about Omicron, not just in Europe but around the world, with all the talk of a foreclosure, is not an ideal environment to buy stocks. “Next to that is the fact that Joe mentioned that he would not support the US infrastructure plan,” Hewson said, referring to US Senator Joe Manchin. Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) fell nearly 3% each after crude prices fell 3%, while industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) fell nearly 3% each after crude prices fell 3%, while industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) fell lost 1.9% due to low copper prices. Financial stocks exposed to Asia like lender HSBC (HSBA.L) and insurance company Prudential (PRU.L) fell 0.8% and 4.5% respectively. The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 1.0%, with the travel and leisure sector (.FTNMX405010) leading the declines with a decline of 0.7%. The FTSE 250 Mid-Cap Index (.FTMC) has underperformed the Blue-Chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) so far this year, adding 9% to the index’s 10% rally. benchmark, with weaker travel and leisure stocks topping out gains. The UK cabinet was due to meet later today as pressure increases on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to slow the spread of the Omicron strain with tighter social restrictions before Christmas. Read more The British Deputy Prime Minister said 12 people have died with the Omicron variant in the UK and 104 are currently hospitalized with it. Read more Standard Chartered (STAN.L) fell 1.3%, following a drop in financial stocks and after the lender was fined £ 46.55million ($ 61.51million) by the bank England for breaches of regulations. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amal S in Bangalore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Uttaresh.V and Mark Heinrich Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

