This is what it looks like in the virtual world of Meta





social virtual reality app from Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. The app, which launched in the US and Canada earlier this month, includes a plethora of virtual reality “worlds” for you to visit and encourages users to create their own worlds for anyone to visit. to explore. This is the kind of thing you can do in Horizontal worlds , newsocial virtual reality app from Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. The app, which launched in the US and Canada earlier this month, includes a plethora of virtual reality “worlds” for you to visit and encourages users to create their own worlds for anyone to visit. to explore.

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s most ambitious effort yet to get people to spend time together in virtual reality, having spent billions on the technology and recently made it an even bigger focus as the company touts its “metaverse” ambitions. The launch comes at an exciting time: VR is more affordable, accessible and capable than ever. But challenges remain.

While the app is free, the headset required to use it costs $ 299 or $ 399. Despite years of hype, VR continues to be a niche technology, with uncertain use cases beyond games and entertainment. And Meta is betting strongly that he can get people to buy into his vision for a virtual world after a murderous period of headlines about the company’s impact on the real world.

After spending days in Horizon Worlds, it’s clear that the universe Meta envisions already has a few polished parts, but it’s still very rough around the edges and it’s certainly not the kind of full-fledged sprawling virtual world that comes up when Meta executives talk about the so-called “metaverse”.

In Horizon Worlds, users inhabit customizable (but legless) floating avatars. Facial expressions also don’t necessarily match how the person behind the avatar is feeling. For example, I have noticed that it is easy to make the avatar more disgusting but almost impossible to make it sad. Manual controls can feel choppy and unstable, especially if your virtual self is near collectable VR items. It can also be difficult to find fun things to do in Horizon Worlds, and frankly, the worlds that already exist often seem cooler than they are. . A Horizon Worlds Beta Tester And as more and more people populate VR, there will undoubtedly be concerns about recreating some of the problems we already have on the internet in virtual places.A Horizon Worlds Beta Tester would have posted in the app’s official Facebook group in early December that a stranger groped her in the app. When asked about the incident, a Meta executive told tech site The Verge that the person had not used the app’s various security features, such as the ability to block another user. but it has In my experiences, harassment was not a problem,but it has long been a problem in VR in general, and it’s not that easy to block or report other users (especially if you’re not qualified to use Quest controllers). Another problem was more immediately evident. It seems there are several underage users, the app is available to anyone 18 and over, including one that I heard another user say on a Saturday night: “My mom tells me I have to go to bed. “ There’s a lot at stake here for Meta, and arguably for anyone who chooses to use VR. The virtual reality market is still small, the IDC technology market study expects 8 million virtual reality headsets to be shipped this year and 14 million next year. But the market continues to grow and Meta is a forerunner. The success (or failure) of Horizon Worlds will likely color user experiences in different VR applications for years to come. On the square The first thing you see when you open Horizon Worlds is a menu with three choices for activities: Do you want to play games, go out, or attend an event? Unfortunately, when I tried the app in late December, there weren’t a lot of events in the app. Instead, I spent some of my time hanging out in the Plaza, a general gathering space within Horizon Worlds, and exploring different worlds, both on my own and with a real friend who brought me together. joined in VR. The Plaza is smartly designed, especially if you’re new to VR. Your avatar materializes on a platform from which you can view the avatars of other people who might be there at the time. There are a few simple activity options, such as throwing paper planes and boomerangs at targets, to help you get a feel for how controllers work. It’s also a good place to find someone live (Meta calls them “community guides”, and their avatars have a clear label above their head) who can help you if you have any questions or need. help. Tag, you are The Plaza is a nice place to find your bearings at the end of the year, it was decorated with holiday decor ranging from a happy snowman to incessant music tinged with Jingle-Bells. But after about 15 minutes, I was ready to move on. Where to go? Tapping on one of my handheld controllers brought up the menu which includes everything from a virtual camera to tools for flagging users who behave inappropriately to the ability to navigate different worlds. This menu also includes suggested worlds within Horizon Worlds, some created by Meta, others by users. One world that Meta has built and promoted is Arena Clash, which is a multiplayer laser tag game. I went on my own and was relieved that another user with a star-shaped nose stud and black metal-rimmed glasses immediately greeted me and asked me to join their team. (Even though I’ve been using VR headsets for years, I’m still hesitant to approach strangers in virtual places.) Life, to ask me to stop screaming. I apologized but, hey, I was working. For now, at least, Arena Clash shows Horizon Worlds at its best: it’s visually thoughtful, easy to navigate, and, most importantly, fun. It’s the kind of virtual place you can imagine visiting over and over again, and, in fact, I did in the course of a week. Now what? While it was easy to find (and enjoy) Arena Clash, I had a harder time discovering other fascinating worlds. Horizon Worlds offers a few suggestions, a combination of worlds it promotes and worlds intended for users based on factors such as which worlds you “liked”, but it didn’t do a great job of highlighting them. good. It is also difficult to search when you don’t know exactly what you are looking for. A world called Retro Zombies looked promising. You can shoot zombies in what appears to be a vacant mall. But the graphics (including the zombies) were rudimentary and after a few minutes of filming it just wasn’t that exciting. Eventually I realized that all the worlds users posted are visible in their profiles (and you can see the details of who created a world before visiting it). I found the username for Horizon Worlds itself (Horizon_Worlds) and checked its list. It showed me several interesting new worlds, including Horizon’s haunted house of horrors, with ghosts rising from the walls, spooky animated paintings hanging on the walls, and a Frankenstein lab to assemble. I can not see you Beyond struggling to find something fun to do, I also struggled to find my real friend in Horizon Worlds. One afternoon, I went to the Plaza to meet my friend and Wirecutter Editor-in-Chief, Signe Brewster. In real life, she lives across the country, so we ended up in VR a few times. I arrived, via my avatar, and looked around. I couldn’t find her anywhere. Signs had an equally disconcerting experience elsewhere in the digital space. We quickly realized that while we were both at the plaza, we weren’t in the same version of the plaza. Horizon Worlds limits the capacity to 20 people per world before automatically placing users in another replica of that world; perhaps there were just too many people in the square one of us had entered. Eventually, I spotted a portal in the plaza to a snowy world called Santa’s Cave, and headed there to meet Signe. It arrived right after I met a user who told me his mom said he could use the app. We’ve been on the icy ramps of the world, discussing real things like how fast our kids are growing and what holiday gifts are best for toddlers. We used virtual pickaxes to hit pieces of something that could have been ice or rocks. We had a great time catching up, but never found Santa Claus. Eventually we gave up and headed to Arena Clash for a game of laser tag. It was a fun time, but to keep me coming back Horizon Worlds needs more worlds like this and Meta will have to convince a lot more of my friends to strap on helmets.

