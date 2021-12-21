Five big tech stocks are driving the markets. This worries some investors

The rise in equity markets this year has narrowed around a short list of large tech companies, a sign of possible weakness through to 2022.

The dominance of a handful of tech giants marks a shift from the more inclusive surge that propelled the stock market late last year and into early 2021. Investors appeared to be returning to a trade focus of the past decade by focusing on a few big, growing, profitable security technology companies, analysts said, as they face a string of confidence-undermining anxieties.

This has the S&P 500 and the more than $ 5,000 billion following it via passive funds on a precarious basis as the new year approaches, several analysts and investors have said. If these companies for some reason stop operating, there is nothing to support the market, said Peter Cecchini, research director at hedge fund Axonic Capital.

Investors have received a harsh dose of this reality in recent trading sessions. The S&P 500 fell almost 2% during the week, as shares of Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet and Tesla all fell at least 4.2%. stocks end in the red.

Investors appeared to be ditching these stocks and stocks of other high-growth companies in favor of more defensive holdings, such as consumer staples and utilities, in response to the Federal Reserve’s move last week to adopt a political pivot to fight against runaway inflation and the latest variant of Covid-19. Supply chain bottlenecks and worries about the outlook for profits next year, which still call for solid growth, have worsened investor sentiment.

Expectations of a decline in stock prices over the next six months jumped to 42% earlier this month, the most bearish reading in more than a year, according to a weekly sentiment survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors. The Nasdaq Anticipated Fall Line which compares the number of securities that fall each day with the number that has increased for the most part over the past month, recently reaching its lowest level since November 2020.

Unprofitable growth stocks, the darlings of the 2020s rally, have already been hit, said Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX Group, who identified more than 300 unprofitable companies that fell more than 50% per year. compared to recent peaks.

A market breadth measure compares the performance of the market cap-weighted S&P 500 with an equally-weighted version. The latter generally outperforms the former when more stocks are up; this happened between November 2020 and April 2021, when the equally weighted benchmark surpassed its counterpart by 7 percentage points. Over the past six months, the S&P 500 has outperformed the equally weighted index by almost 4 percentage points.

Other indicators of how many stocks move against major indexes also tell a story of declining market breadth. One such measure, the share of New York Stock Exchange stocks closing above their 200-day moving averages, fell to 41% earlier in December, a 17-month low.

According to Goldman analysts, there have been only 11 more cases since 1980 where the market scope has narrowed as sharply as between April and October, the last in 2018. After most of these periods, have Analysts said the S&P 500 posted below – average returns over subsequent intervals of one, three, six and 12 months.

Once stock leadership shrinks, it typically takes four months to broaden again, Goldman said. Even if leadership eventually broadens, the largest stocks in the S&P 500 will continue to exert significant influence, so a sustained pullback by one or more could thwart the gains of the rest of the index. benchmark and index funds that follow it.

What worries me the most is the fragility that there is so much value in so few companies, said Olivier Sarfati, head of equities at GenTrust.

Some economic indicators suggest that stocks are in a position to advance. Corporate profits and profit margins have beaten expectations, while nominal and real interest rates are expected to rise but remain low, providing some support for equities, Goldmans analysts said.

But other analysts and investors say these conditions could collapse. FactSet said on Friday that the number of companies that issued negative fourth-quarter earnings forecasts exceeded upward revisions for the first time since the second quarter of last year.

Corporate profits have the potential to worsen as more companies grapple with inflation and supply chain bottlenecks, Cecchini said. During periods when the producer price index and the consumer price index are positive and the former exceeds the latter by more than 3%, he said, the operating margins of companies have fallen. tend to suffer over the next few quarters.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Labor have roughly hit both hurdles.

I think I am starting to get more downgrades to earnings forecasts, Cecchini said. It is vastly underestimated by investors.

Hardika Singh contributed to this article.

