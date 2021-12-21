Philly restaurant owners fight omicron closures

The surge in coronavirus infections has once again got Philadelphia restaurant and cafe owners grappling with the decision to shut down a movement that would slow workers relying on vacation paychecks and disappoint customers, while affecting results of companies.

So far, only a fraction of the area’s restaurants have closed after staff members tested positive, with most small establishments already strained by staff shortages.

Popular Wm. Mulherins Sons and Hiroki, side-by-side in Fishtown, announced Monday that it had closed for a few days after staff members were infected, the property acknowledged. Restaurants join Khyber Pass Pub in Old Town, Middle Child Clubhouse in Fishtown, and Fitz & Starts in Queen Village, among those who have chosen to take a weekend break. Fishtown Social, a bar and bottle store, has closed its bar and will sell bottles of wine for the foreseeable future. Juana Tamale, a new boutique in South Philadelphia, has chosen to open only for take out.

Restaurant reservation app Resy said on Monday it had seen a steady increase in cancellations in Philadelphia at a rate 5-10% higher than the average cancellation rates for October and November. Cancellations include restaurants that have closed and deleted reservations from their books.

Other restaurateurs, meanwhile, said they didn’t notice customers staying away last weekend as word of the omicron variant began to spread. The city recommended avoiding large gatherings during the holidays.

Matt Cahn, owner of the Middle Child Clubhouse, said he would keep Fishtown Restaurant and Bar closed this week not because of new cases but just because everyone wants to see their family this week and feel safe. Working in a restaurant, he said, is literally being a sitting duck all things considered when other people are working from home. The restaurant is considering opening for take out to keep those who are very worried about paying with money in their wallet.

Philip Korshak of Korshak Bagels, a popular South Philadelphia store that closed on Friday, is now considering a return on Wednesday if the latest tests among his employees prove negative.

The Feast of the Seven Pickles, a fancy Fishtown Pickles holiday event scheduled for the Lunar Inn, has been canceled in light of recent increases in COVID-19 cases.

There is no plan or standard practice guiding closures at this time. Restaurant owners interviewed for this article said they act quickly when notified of an infected employee and shut down as a last resort, as they did before vaccines became widely available and standards began to fall. soften.

The hardest part for me is that being honest about a positive case makes us look bad and irresponsible, said Cahn. Many restaurants have positive cases and do not close for fear of losing customers.

Others announce on social media that they are temporarily closed, but do not disclose the reason.

Jon Myerow, owner of Chicken Tria cafes and bars in Center City, tries to be transparent. He said his affected staff members are asked to quarantine themselves and are then retested, especially if the first test was a rapid test. All staff are then tested by a private healthcare provider. Before the vaccines, he said, they would close a restaurant with a single positive case. They are working on new protocols, but he said our guiding principle is to err on the side of safety. Our protocols will continue to change as we learn more about omicron.

Many restaurants require proof of vaccination for employees and customers, ahead of the new rules that go into effect Jan. 3. Teddy Sourias, who employs 330 people at half a dozen bars and restaurants, including Uptown Beer Garden and Tradesmans, said he would lead his employees back to wearing masks which they began to remove when evidence of vaccination for entry has become restaurant policy.

Meanwhile, thanks to a grant provided by the William Penn Foundation, the Pennsylania Restaurant & Lodging Association has partnered with Jefferson Health and the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce to provide access to COVID-19 testing at restaurants and hotels in Philadelphia and their employees. Thanks to this program, PRLA will reimburse employees up to $ 60 for a COVID-19 test.

The pandemic has been particularly cruel for small local bars due to their status as gathering spaces with relatively little to take out. Patti Brett requires proof of vaccination and strictly enforces mask wearing since Doobies Bar reopened at 22nd and Lombard Streets a week ago after it closed indoors for most of 2020 and 2021.

His lifeline throughout the pandemic was the Pennsylvania legislature’s temporary approval of take-out cocktails, but that authorization expired last summer. I think it’s okay, said Brett. At least I hope.