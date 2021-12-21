Do Chinese Stock Markets Look Strong?





THIS TIME last year, investors might have expected outstanding returns from the Chinese stock market in 2021. It had been the only major economy to show positive growth in 2020 and its stock markets were vibrant. The IMF expected growth of 8.1%1 and the country’s robust approach to the pandemic had limited the need for additional containment measures. There were also structural reasons to think that investing in Chinese markets might be a good idea. The Stock Connect program, introduced in 2014 and extended in 2016, enables cross-investment between the A-share markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen and the H-share market in Hong Kong, thereby creating liquidity and growth. A buoyant IPO market opened up opportunities for new innovative companies. Instead, it turned out to be a disappointing investment. With the exception of Latin America, it is the main worst-performing stock market in the world.2. The catalyst has been the Chinese government’s intervention in a number of key sectors, including education, e-commerce, real estate and gaming. Many large-cap Chinese companies, such as Tencent and TAL Education, have collapsed as investors fear governments’ anti-capitalist instincts will pick up. The ensuing scandal in the over-indebted real estate group Evergrande also deterred foreign investors. At the start of 2022, this leaves investors with a dilemma. Many Chinese stocks look cheap, especially compared to their US counterparts. The average fund in China / Greater China is down 9.3% and significant haircuts are now opening in the investment trust industry. For example, the Baillie Gifford Greater China Trust was trading at a 15% premium over its net asset value at the same time last year. Today, it’s 5% off3. The JP Morgan China Income & Growth investment fund had a premium of over 5% and is now trading at a discount of 5%.4. If investors are convinced of the long-term arguments for China, perhaps now is the time to take another look at the country. After all, China is still expected to become the world’s largest economy over the next decade, with thriving green energy and consumer sectors. Many have argued that instead of interfering in capitalism, the recent crackdown was a much needed intervention in socially damaging sectors – and the West will ultimately have to follow its example. Likewise, the Chinese economy may have weakened, but it still overtakes most of the developed economies. While retail sales, industrial production, and growth in capital investment are all below expectations, there are a number of reasons to hope for a better year in 2022. After tightening monetary policy in 2021, Authorities have started to relax lending rules again, which should prove favorable. Ultimately, China’s long-term growth path is solid and investors are likely to have relatively few opportunities to buy at lower valuations. However, they must be cautious, choosing sectors aligned with government objectives so as not to fall into the trap of any intervention. This means companies that support the country’s technological autonomy and energy transition objectives. Source:

