Hundreds of people line up before dawn and end up with a quick rain test

Hundreds of people lined up early Tuesday morning in Ottawa to acquire a box of free COVID-19 rapid tests, only to be issued a bounced check due to late delivery.

The Ontario government had said the tests would be available at 7 a.m. on Tuesday at the MintoRecreation Complex in the southern Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, the first non-LCBO location to distribute tests to the public at no cost.

When the doors opened, the staff instead distributed 1,000 bracelets guaranteeing these people a box of rapid tests and told them to come back in a few hours.

Belinda Batten, the first person in line, says she arrived around 4 a.m. She is immunocompromised and wants to have people in her house for Christmas.

“It’s important to get them tested,” said Batten, who was disappointed with the operation on Tuesday. “We haven’t seen any organization, at all.”

Belinda Batten was first in line and said the delayed deployment was disorganized. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

The large recreation center parking lot filled up and the practice line stretched out to nearby residential streets.

Lois Frankel was another hopeful resident for a box of tests. She says she arrived shortly after 6 a.m. and was given a green bracelet. She said she wanted to arrive early given that a million rapid tests were quickly gobbled up by visitors to participating LCBOs across Ontario last Friday.

“I’m lucky,” said Frankel, who lives in the Westboro area.

“I think this is all an amazing opportunity. I’m not frustrated or anything. I was ready to stand in line for an hour and a half and know that when I get to the door maybe that all the kits would be gone. “

Lois Frankel says she was lucky to have a bracelet, which staff said would guarantee her a box of rapid tests when she returned later Tuesday. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

Unlike PCR tests, which are offered in hospitals and other healthcare settings and are considered the gold standard for testing, rapid antigenic tests offer a quick way to detect potential infection.

While highly sensitive PCR tests are sent for lab analysis and typically take at least a day to deliver results to patients, rapid tests are a bit like a home pregnancy test: a do-it-yourself version that shows results in about 15 minutes.

The demand for PCR testing has been so high, however, public health officials have expressed a potential limitation in access to essential workers and the most vulnerable population. This has only increased the demand for rapid tests.

New pickup time at 12 p.m.

The Province’s Holiday Test Blitz Page was updated later Tuesday morning to say that testing will be available at the recreation center at 12 noon

CBC News has contacted the Department of Health for comment on the delayed deployment and is awaiting a response.

The Minto Recreation Complex, where tests are to be distributed daily until Christmas Eve, is the first of 10 community sites that are expected to offer free rapid tests to residents of Ottawa.

The queue must have 150 people min. Hard to say. So far! It is the recreation center in the background. 5h45 pic.twitter.com/EjHmAkRx6O –@PlainElaJane

None of the other locations in Ottawa have yet been announced.

“Locations across the province have been identified by local health partners and businesses where more traffic is expected during the holiday season and where vaccinated and unvaccinated people are likely to congregate,” the ministry said. in an email Monday.

“Additional pop-ups will be added to the website after confirmation by the individual locations.”

The ministry has denied accusations that this first site was chosen because it is in the riding of PC MPP Lisa MacLeod. Barrhaven schools have recently seen an “explosive growth” in cases, according to Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health.

The suburb was the site of a big epidemic at a school and a big epidemic at a martial arts studio. Each of these epidemics has since ended.