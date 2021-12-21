National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) launches NSE Prime





This initiative will raise the bar of corporate governance standards in India, enable investors to identify companies that have voluntarily subscribed to higher standards of corporate governance, broaden the quality of investors in listed companies and further enhance confidence in Indian capital markets.

Shri Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Shri TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners delivered keynote addresses for the event. Other prominent participants were Shri amar gill, Head of APAC Investment Management, BlackRock, Shri Arun Duggal, President, ICRA, Shri Cyril Shroff, Management partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Shri Navneet Munot, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. and Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice President, Info Edge. “NSE is committed to creating a vibrant and resilient capital market and, to achieve this goal, we have embarked on this initiative. Improved corporate governance standards, greater transparency and better information will help companies build stronger, more sustainable businesses that can stand the test of time. not only help companies and investors, but also accelerate the development of the wider market,” noted Shri Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and CEO, NSE. Commenting on the initiative Shri Uday Kotak said: “Corporate governance is the key to investor confidence in companies. Companies must be able to build their strategic safeguards as well as transparency on their operation. The NSE initiative is another step in the direction of raising the standards of corporate governance. ” Commenting on the initiative Shri TV Mohandas Pai noted, “Good corporate governance requires companies to meet standards that are set higher than regulations! It’s one of the best investments businesses can make because it lowers the cost of capital and makes businesses more competitive. Recognizing those entities who set higher standards for themselves enables the overall improvement of the business environment. “ About the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE): National scholarship India (NSE) is the largest derivatives exchange in the world in terms of volume of transactions (contracts) according to statistics maintained by the Futures Industry Association (FIA) for the calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in equities cash by number of transactions according to statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for the calendar year 2020. NSE was the first stock exchange in India to implement electronic or on-screen trading. It started its activities in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange of India in terms of total and average daily turnover of shares each year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising of stock quotes, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also monitors compliance by traders, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the stock exchange. NSE is a technology pioneer and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. For more information, please visit: https://www.nseindia.com For more information, please contact: Arijit sengupta– Marketing & Communication Director

Kumar Kartikey– Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Communication

Priyanka Roy Manager, Corporate Communications

Email ID: [email protected] SOURCE National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) For more information: PH NO: 9619590314

