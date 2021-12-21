Kinsale Capital Group Announces Its Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange | News





RICHMOND, Virginia, December 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Kinsale) today announced the transfer of the listing of its common shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ). Kinsale plans to begin trading as a company listed on the NYSE when the market opens on January 3, 2022 under its current ticker symbol KNSL. Kinsales common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the transfer is complete. We are excited to join the NYSE alongside the most successful companies in our industry as we continue to focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders, said Michael P. Kehoe, President and CEO of Kinsale. We believe this decision complements our business model and we look forward to leveraging all the benefits of the NYSE platform, which combines world-class technology with human oversight and accountability. We are delighted to welcome specialty insurance group Kinsale Capital to the NYSE’s premier community of icons and disruptors, said John Tuttle, vice president and chief commercial officer, NYSE group. About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and excess insurance market. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In certain cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, expect, intend, expect, predicts, projects, believes, seeks, prospects, future, will, should, should, could, may have, prospects or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those of forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risk factors that are described in the Company’s annual report. on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unforeseen events or otherwise. Contact Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Bryan Petrucelli Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 804-289-1272 [email protected]

