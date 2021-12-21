Kellogg strike to end after workers agree to new contract





About 1,400 members of the International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union have been on strike since October 5. They rejected a previous agreement in principle two weeks ago, continuing the strike. But this time, they ratified by agreement with an undisclosed margin. They will return to work the week of December 27.

“Our striking Kellogg ready-to-eat cereal production facility members bravely stood their ground and sacrificed so much to secure a fair contract,” said union president Anthony Shelton. “This deal makes gains and does not include any concessions.”

The strike had been one of the longest and most publicized strikes of this year, which saw the number of strikes increase. A tight labor market has encouraged union members to demonstrate bargaining power as they have not in recent years. Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations recorded 241 strikes in the United States in the first 11 months of this year, nearly a third of which began in October or November alone.

The four Kellogg factories, in the company’s hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, as well as in Memphis, Omaha and Lancaster, Pa., Manufacture staple grains like Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Froot Loops.

The company operated the factories with paid staff, temporary workers and a few strike breakers. “We’re thrilled to have reached a deal that brings our grain workers back to work,” said Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kellogg. “We look forward to their return and will continue to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.” The new five-year agreement includes a ban on any plant shutdowns during the term of the contract. It also allows more recent hires who had a less attractive salary scale and benefits package to move to “alumni” status. All employees with four or more years of service will be granted this augmentation status immediately, and other employees will be upgraded to alumni status each year thereafter. There is also an increase in wages linked to the cost of living to protect workers from rising prices. Kellogg had threatened to find permanent replacement workers when the previous agreement was rejected, but finding workers, let alone those willing to cross the picket lines to report for work, has been difficult for most employers being given the near-record number of job vacancies. “No strikers have been replaced,” Kellogg spokesman Kris Bahne said on Tuesday when asked about the company’s replacement efforts. “Full-time employees hired during the strike will fill openings in our grain plants as needed. “ The United States has a record three job postings for every two unemployed people looking for work. Kellogg has been understaffing factories for years and is forcing workers to work overtime seven days a week due to the inability to hire additional staff. Working hours and staffing is one of the factors in the ongoing collective bargaining. When the company announced its intention to hire replacement workers, it drew criticism, including from President Joe Biden, who reiterated his support for legislation banning the use of replacement workers to take the jobs. striker jobs.

