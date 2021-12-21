Boeing, Airbus request postponement of 5G wireless service for aircraft safety reasonsExBulletin







toggle legend Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Executives of the two largest commercial aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, warn of a plan to roll out new 5G wireless networks from next month, saying interference from the upgrade could pose a danger for vital aircraft systems. In an emailed statement to NPR, Boeing said the aerospace industry was “focused on comprehensively assessing and managing the potential for 5G interference with radio altimeters.” “We are working with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines and industry groups to ensure the continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the aviation system around the world,” he said. According to Reuters, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffrey Knittel called for postponing the planned deployment of the new technology by AT&T and Verizon Communications to Jan.5. “5G interference could affect the ability of planes to operate safely,” the executives wrote in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, adding that they could have “a huge negative impact on the aviation industry.” Companies are concerned that 5G, which operates at a frequency close to that used by aircraft systems such as radio altimeters, could cause interference. They warned of possible flight delays in snowstorms and poor visibility if 5G is deployed. Last year, the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics, or RTCA, a nonprofit that studies aircraft electronic systems, released an report concluding that 5G interference was a legitimate concern and a potential security hazard. And earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration issued airworthiness guidelines echoing those concerns. “[R]adio altimeters cannot be relied on to perform their intended function if they experience interference from wireless broadband operations “, the FAA said, adding that “limitations prohibiting certain operations requiring radio altimeter data in the presence of 5G C-band interference” should be required for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Airlines are also concerned. Gary Kelly, Southwest CEO said at a Senate hearing last week that the industry’s main short-term concern “is the rollout of 5G.” In November, AT&T and Verizon delayed the launch of C-band wireless service by a month, and in an effort to break the deadlock, they also would have proposed to limit the power levels emanating from 5G towers for six months to give regulators a chance to assess whether the new technology would cause aircraft problems. A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning edition live blog.

