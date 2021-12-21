Fortress Biotech to ring the Nasdaq closing bell

NEW YORK, December 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (Fortress), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization or monetization of promising biopharmaceuticals and product candidates cost-effectively, announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, MD, President and CEO, will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Fortress celebrates its 10th anniversary as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Lindsay A. Rosenwald, MD, President and CEO of Fortress, said, “We are honored to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fortress’s listing on the Nasdaq by ringing the closing bell today. Since the company’s management team took over the management of the company in 2014, Fortress and our partner companies have built a growing portfolio of seven marketed dermatological pharmaceuticals and over 30 product candidates in our pipeline across multiple categories. therapeutics, including oncology, gene therapy, dermatology and rare diseases. . We believe our diverse pipeline creates multiple revenue streams as evidenced by our recent quarterly record with a 123% year-over-year net revenue increase to $ 21.1 million. Additionally, in October 2021, Fortress received initial cash proceeds of approximately $ 56.9 million from the sale of partner company Caelum Biosciences to AstraZeneca plc. Our unique approach is aimed at minimizing risk and enabling Fortress to create long-term value for our shareholders through our revenues, sales, royalties, equity value, monetization opportunities and potential sales of priority exam vouchers. . We plan to continue to achieve significant clinical and commercial milestones as we develop new treatment options for patients in need.

A live broadcast of the Nasdaq closing bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Forteresse Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Fortress) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that has been named in the 2019 Deloittes and 2020 Technology Fast 500 rankings, the annual rankings of the fastest growing North American companies in the technology, media and media industries. , telecommunications, life sciences and energy technologies, based on percentages of revenue growth for the year over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs and drug candidates with high commercialized potential and in the development phase. The company has marketed seven prescription pharmaceuticals and more than 30 programs in development at Fortress, its majority and majority-controlled partners, and partners it has founded and in which it has significant minority stakes. These product candidates cover six major market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which enable it to create shareholder value. Fortress advances its diverse pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that promotes efficient drug development. The Fortress model is led by a world-class business development team who are focused on leveraging their significant expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has partnered with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca plc, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, Nationwide Childrens Hospital and Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words we, we and our may refer to Fortress individually or in conjunction with one or more partner companies, as the context requires. Such statements include, without limitation, any statement relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements which are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and the price of our shares. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, execute and maintain funding and strategic agreements and relationships; risks linked to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties related to preclinical and clinical trials; risks associated with the timing of the initiation and completion of clinical trials; our dependence on third party suppliers; the risks associated with the COVID-19 epidemic and its potential impact on the ability of our employees and consultants to complete work on time and on our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or not at all; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the initial stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulations; patent and intellectual property issues; competetion; as well as other risks described in our filings with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which such statement is based, except to the extent that may be required by law, and we claim safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this document is intended for review. in their entirety, as well as any stipulations, conditions or reservations which apply to any information given in any part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to any other example of such information appearing here.

