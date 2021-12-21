Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, December 21
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street seeks to break a three-day losing streak
Shares were higher on Monday morning as investors scrutinized retail sales and earnings results.
(Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
2. United States to Deploy Troops to Help Hospitals and Distribute Free Covid Tests
Man receives injection at FEMA-backed COVID-19 vaccination site at Valencia State College on the first day the site resumed offering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the FDA and CDC-ordered hiatus was lifted due to blood clot problems.
Paul Hennessey | LightRocket | Getty Images
The White House will deploy 1,000 military medical personnel to support hospitals facing a wave of Covid-infected patients this winter, and it will purchase 500 million home tests that Americans can order online for free with delivery starting in January, according to senior administration officials. President Joe Biden will announce the plan in a speech later Tuesday. Last week, Biden warned that unvaccinated people face a winter of “serious illness and death”, calling on them to get vaccinated and receive boosters. The rapid sweep of Covid in the United States comes amid the peak holiday travel season and a time when families are about to come together.
3. CDC Says Omicron Now Dominant Variant Of Covid In United States
The headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tami Chapel | Reuters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid in the United States, accounting for around 73% of sequenced cases. The delta strain accounted for 26.6% of infections in the United States for the week ended December 18. Just a week earlier, delta accounted for 87% of cases and omicron was only 12.6%. The CDC previously released initial data for the week ended December 11, showing 2.9% omicron cases. He then revised this estimate upwards. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa in late November and labeled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on November 26.
4. Senate considers January vote on BBB despite Manchin opposition
Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va., leaves a caucus meeting with Senate Democrats on the United States Capitol on December 17, 2021.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
The Senate will vote on Biden’s sweeping $ 1.75 trillion social safety net and climate policy bill in January despite the Democratic senator. Joe Manchin’s opposition to this. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., wants each senator’s position on record. It’s unclear whether Democrats would try to pass a similar, smaller measure that only included parts of the so-called Build Back Better Act. In an interview Monday with a West Virginia radio host, Manchin said he wanted his party to send the bill to congressional committees.
5. Nikola to Pay $ 125 Million to Settle SEC Fraud Fees in PSPC Review
Nikola Motor Company Two trucks
Source: Nikola Motor Company
Electric truck manufacturer Nikola has agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $ 125 million to settle charges of fraud to investors by misleading them about its products, technical capability and business outlook. The company’s shares were up 3% pre-market after falling 7% on Monday. SEC officials said they hoped the sanction would serve as a warning to all companies wishing to enter the public market through a merger deal with a specialist acquisition company. Specifically, officials said statements from companies hoping to tap public capital markets must be absolutely accurate.
