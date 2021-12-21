Expect Slow Economy and Booming Stock Market, Says Goldman Sachs





The US economy is not going to improve in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs. In a note to a client on Sunday, the investment bank lowered its forecast for U.S. real GDP growth for the first three quarters of 2022. The firm had previously estimated a growth rate of 3% for the first quarter, 3.5% for the second quarter and 3% for the third. He now forecasts 2% for the first quarter, 3% for the second quarter and 2.75% for the third quarter. The main trigger for the reduction in Goldman’s forecast is the apparent failure of President Joe Bidens’ “Build Back Better” plan, which passed in the House last month and is now stuck in the Senate. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a key vote for Democrats in passing the legislation, said on Sunday he would not vote for the bill, ending negotiations over the spending plan for 2,200 billion dollars. “I always said, ‘If I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the vast Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move this gigantic bill forward, ”Manchin said in A declaration his office was vacated on Sunday. “The enactment of BBB had already sounded like a close call and in light of Manchin’s comments, we are adjusting our forecast to remove the assumption that BBB will become law,” wrote Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius , in Monday’s research report. A related factor holding back Goldman’s economic outlook is skyrocketing inflation. In November, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 6.8% from a year earlier, the biggest 12-month jump in 39 years. “With the headline CPI hitting 7% over the next few months in our forecast before it starts to decline, inflation concerns that Senator Manchin and others have already expressed are likely to persist, making the passage [of BBB] more difficult, ”says the client report. Nonetheless, Hatzius added that, “while the BBB in its current form seems unlikely, there’s still a good chance Congress will enact a much smaller set of tax proposals dealing with manufacturing incentives and chain issues. supply “. When it comes to economics, perhaps none of the issues mentioned above are more pressing and worrying than the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Over the past three weeks, global financial markets have been spooked by the new strain of COVID-19. And yet, in a separate note Monday, Goldman Sachs predicts that the S&P 500 will rise 12% by the end of 2022. “We expect these gains to be primarily driven by 8% earnings per share growth combined with a stable P / E multiple,” said David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman. wrote in the instructions. “This model would be consistent with the decomposition of returns usually seen at this point in the business cycle and mimic the model this year, where profits have lifted the market to all-time highs as the index multiple actually contracted.”

