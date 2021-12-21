COVID-19 Ottawa: OPH Reports 325 New Infections





Ottawa Public Health says an additional 325 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, and the number of people hospitalized increased slightly on Tuesday. This is the fourth time in five days that PHO has reported more than 300 cases per day. To date, PHO has recorded 34,933 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, keeping the city’s pandemic death toll at 620. Hospitalizations in Ottawa remain low for now, although experts say hospitalizations are a lagging indicator and only increase several days or weeks after the count of cases. There are six people hospitalized with active cases of COVID-19 and zero in intensive care. Ottawa’s intensive care units have been free of active cases of COVID-19 since December 10, according to PHO. The number of known active cases exceeded 2,000 for the first time since early May. The city’s seven-day average is 258.3, up from 100.3 a week ago and 36.6 four weeks ago. Across the province, health officials have confirmed 3,453 new infections. Eleven more Ontarians have died from COVID-19 and 1,332 previously reported cases are now considered resolved. A previously reported death was removed from the province’s cumulative total on Tuesday during a data cleanse. To date, 10,123 Ontarians have died from COVID-19. Ontario’s seven-day moving average now stands at 3,153, down from 1,400 at this point last week. KEY STATISTICS ON COVID-19 IN OTTAWA COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (December 13 to December 19): 170.4 (up from 143.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (December 13-19): 8.7%

Number of reproductions (seven-day average): 1.55 Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and that each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the propagation is slowing down. CASES BY VACCINATION IN ONTARIO New cases among unvaccinated residents: 673 (23.82 per 100,000)

New cases among partially vaccinated residents: 132 (22.13 per 100,000)

New cases among fully vaccinated residents: 2,500 (22.10 per 100,000)

Number of unvaccinated people in Ontario hospitals: 145

Number of partially vaccinated people in Ontario hospitals: 12

Number of people fully vaccinated in Ontario hospitals: 109

Number of unvaccinated people in intensive care units in Ontario: 89

Number of partially vaccinated people in intensive care units in Ontario: 4

Number of people fully immunized in intensive care units across Ontario: 37 (nb The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people against each other because their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing the new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that number by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. published daily by the Government of Ontario.) COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA Ottawa Public Health publishes vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. From Monday: Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 888,599

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 819,816

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 156,763

Proportion or population aged five years and over who received at least one dose: 89%

Proportion of the population aged five and over fully vaccinated: 82% * Statistics for Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario. ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA There are 2,147 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, up from 1,941 on Monday. This is the first time that the number of known active cases has exceeded 2,000 since May 5. A week ago, there were 802 active cases. Ottawa Public Health has reported 119 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved coronavirus cases in Ottawa is 32,166. The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result. HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA There are six people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19-related illnesses on Tuesday, up from four on Monday. There have been no patients in Ottawa’s intensive care units since December 10. Age categories of hospitalized people: 0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 1

80-89: 3

90+: 1 (Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people hospitalized with an “active” infection) COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY 0-9 years: 34 new cases (3,522 cases in total)

10-19 years: 56 new cases (4,760 cases in total)

20-29 years: 76 new cases (7,624 cases in total)

30-39 years: 59 new cases (5,410 cases in total)

40-49 years: 51 new cases (4,617 cases in total)

50-59 years: 34 new cases (3,969 cases in total)

60-69 years: Eight new cases (2,292 cases in total)

70-79 years: three new cases (1,251 cases in total)

80-89 years: Four new cases (930 cases in total)

90 years and over: zero new cases (555 cases in total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total) VARIANTS OF CONCERN Total Alpha cases (B.1.1.7): 6,850

Total number of beta cases (B.1.351): 513

Total gamma cases (P.1): 55

Total Delta cases (B.1.617.2): 1,605

Total number of Omicron boxes (B.1.1.529): 50

Total number of variants of concern / mutation cases: 13,664

Deaths linked to variants / mutations: 124 * OPH notes that trends in VOCs and mutations should be treated with caution due to the varying time required to perform VOC testing and / or genomic analysis after the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and corrections or updates to data may result in changes in the number of cases which may differ from previous reports. COVID-19 TEST IN OTTAWA The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 2,393 swabs were processed at assessment centers on Sunday and labs performed 4,896 tests. The average time between when a swab is taken at a test site and the result is 35 hours. The test positivity rate in Ottawa for the week of December 13-19 is 8.7%. CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE REGION Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 34 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 118 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 48 new cases

Renfrew County & District Health Unit: 16 new cases

Outaouais: 142 new cases COVID-19 OUTBREAKS Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities and community outbreaks in Ottawa. Community epidemics: Multi-unit apartment building: an outbreak

Sports and leisure Leisure: an outbreak

Construction in the workplace: two outbreaks

Workplace Company / Office: An outbreak

Leisure in the workplace: an outbreak

Restaurant in the workplace: an outbreak

Workplace retail: three outbreaks Schools and daycares that are currently experiencing outbreaks: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Nov. 24) Elisabeth-Bruyère Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 1) Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs Service Garde Agrees Center (Dec. 2) Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3) Featherston Drive Public School (Dec 6) Saint-Jean-Paul II Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 7) Osgoode Township High School (December 7) St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary School (December 7) Vimy Ridge Public School (December 7) Growing Together Authorized Guard Servants in the Center (Dec. 9) NEW Imagination Station Licensed Child Care Station (December 10) Jockvale Primary School (Dec 10) Pierre-de-Blois public high school (Dec. 11) Saint-Esprit Primary School (December 11) Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11) Pleasant Park Public School (December 12) St. Gabriel Elementary School (Dec. 12) La Source Personalized Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 13) Glebe Collegiate Institute (December 13) Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14) Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14) Knoxdale Public School (December 14) Sacré-Coeur High School (Dec. 14) Franco-Cité Catholic High School (Dec. 15) Ottawa Forest and Nature Licensed Child Care (December 15) St. Peter High School (December 15) St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec 15) Torah Academy of Ottawa Elementary School (Dec 16) Lycée Merivale (Dec. 16) Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School (Dec. 16) Alain Fortin Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 17) Édouard Bond Catholic Elementary School of Personalized Education (Dec. 17) Montfort Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 17) St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17) Mothercraft Licensed Home Child Care Services (December 18) Sainte-Geneviève Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 20) NEW Health facilities and places of assembly experiencing epidemics: Maison Saint-Patrick – Floors 3, 4, 5 (November 17)

Group home (Dec. 6)

Group home (Dec. 7)

Granite Ridge Long Term Care Home – Memory Care Unit (Dec 14)

Extendicare Starwood – Unit 2 (December 19) NEW

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – Unit A3 (Dec. 19) NEW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-public-health-reports-uptick-in-covid-19-hospitalizations-tuesday-1.5715336

