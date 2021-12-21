Zegna is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange – WWD

NEW YORK – All the elements associated with a start on Wall Street were there, but Zegna’s first trading day Monday was also the one that spoke volumes about family values ​​- and “the famiglia” was a priority for everyone.

“Strong families make strong businesses and strong businesses make strong families,” said Gildo Zegna, President and CEO. “This is a four-generation family business, and being united, strong, tenacious and determined in our actions have been family values ​​for 111 years,” he said, remembering his late father Angelo and of his grandfather, the founder Ermenegildo Zegna, who mastered “the art of giving back”.

In fact, the executive stressed that, despite being publicly traded, he was proud that the family continued to control the men’s luxury clothing group with a 66% stake.

“This company has an incredible history, built by the Zegna family with a lot of passion and energy, through both tangible and intangible values, which are just as important,” said artistic director Alessandro Sartori. “This [IPO] moment was unimaginable some time ago, and is essential in terms of the emotions it provides.

Zegna said debuting on Wall Street was “a once in a lifetime experience and truly a historic moment,” before ringing the bell on the New York Stock Exchange to cheers, applause and thumps. Black baseball caps featuring the new Zegna logo (launched after the rebranding earlier this month) were tossed into the air.

The shares began trading under the ticker ZGN shortly after 9:30 a.m. at $ 10.30 and closed 4.2% higher at $ 10.74 after jumping 9.9% earlier in the day, reaching 11 , $ 32.

The frame was surrounded by his cousin Paolo Zegna; his son Edoardo; Sartori; Andrea Bonomi, founder of Investindustrial and chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board; Thom Browne, and Rodrigo Bazan, CEO of the American Designer’s Company; Luca Lo Curzio, CEO of Zegna US, and Francesca Di Pasquantonio, Director of Investor Relations.

“I am very proud to be Italian, we are the ambassadors of Made in Italy, and very proud to be the first Italian fashion house to be listed in New York,” said Zegna.

Zegna took a controlling stake in the Thom Browne company in 2018 and the namesake designer admitted he never thought his company would ever go public.

“I think this will reintroduce Zegna to a lot of people, show how important the company is, and the list is a testament to all the good work that has been done. I’m so happy for Gildo and his family, ”said the designer, also praising Bazan’s work on his own brand. However, the IPO is by no means an end point for Thom Browne. “There is still so much to do, it’s such a great partnership and we know each other’s strengths,” said Browne.

“When Gildo told us about the IPO project, we thought it was great for the family and the shareholders, it’s a long-term project and a great step for them,” said Bazan, who came to the Wall Street event with his mother. When asked what he thought the listing would mean to Thom Browne, he replied “we don’t expect any changes, every day we are focusing on product, marketing and distribution”.

Bazan praised Zegna’s organization, which helped integrate Thom Browne and made for a smooth trip. “It’s like Zegna is already a publicly traded company, it has a great business model and we’ve been able to work independently and grow organically.

“Nothing in growth compromises our original idea, we evolve every day, and now it’s not just a designer brand but also a company,” said Browne, extolling product quality, consistency and loyalty. clients. “We are confident in the year and in the future and we are on track to reach 100 stores.” By the end of the year, the company will have more than 75 stores around the world.

Zegna is listed in New York after entering into a business agreement with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrial VII LP.

Bonomi also praised Zegna’s organization and structure and said the list would show the “potential for Italian luxury fashion companies to investor working with families to share the same goal. fashion needs to get organized better and we as investors need to be more courageous, and we’ll see more of these deals. Italy has a much bigger role to play and Gildo is leading the way. Italians follow.

With the concept of a potential new fashion conglomerate emerging since the listing was announced, Bonomi said it was essential “not to confuse the success of French fashion conglomerates with the Italian way of operating,” reflected by the number of active family businesses. He argued that consistency was more important. “Zegna is always ready to listen to people, but he knows that the brand’s DNA must remain intact. “

Bonomi’s SPAC was established in November 2020 in New York because he believed it would help “gain visibility in the United States and bring to the American market an iconic European company developed by a family equaled by a few. a few. I found a meritocracy, an organization and [environmental, social and governance standards] I was not expecting it, and it is very important for investors. I am very proud of this [agreement] and I look forward to the trip ahead.

The IIAC has raised total gross proceeds of $ 402.5 million under its IPO. The Zegna family continues to control the luxury company with a stake of almost 66 percent. Investindustrial has a stake of around 13 percent and around 21 percent is free-float.

Based on the value of the transaction, the merged entity will have an initial enterprise value of $ 3.1 billion with a market capitalization of $ 2.4 billion. The transaction generates gross proceeds of approximately $ 761 million.

“I had always said no to an ad, but I have the privilege of changing my mind, and I thought [Bonomi and the SPAC] was on the right track, ”Zegna said. “I didn’t have the courage to offer it to the family before, and I had to convince myself first, but then I jumped at the opportunity with the right team, and the right strategy. I feel good and confident in the decision taken and hope that many will follow us on this path in the future. It’s been a marathon but we love marathons. It’s the right time and we got the trophy.

In fact, the first day of trading came as New York City grapples with an increase in COVID-19 cases and the stock markets are affected by uncertainties related to the pandemic, but Zegna said he didn’t had never considered postponing listing.

He also said he would not check stock performance on a daily basis. “I’m focused on the business and the extra anxiety would take me away from my job. In any case, you can’t change your strategy every day, you have to think about the medium term regardless of the situation. It won’t change my life, our strategy is right and won’t change with the IPO. Twenty-twenty was a difficult year, but we ended it stronger and more positive. “

He admitted the company had a lot to do, focusing on brand insecurity and building accessory categories. “We have to focus our resources on that – if we don’t, someone else will, the market is there to grab. There shouldn’t be any distractions, I said before, we’re not going to be making womenswear and we have to stay focused. Raw materials are rarer and more expensive. We need scale and we need to control the supply chain. The group has invested in its own manufacturing pipeline for years and Zegna said that whatever new acquisition it may come up with, “it should be in line with our values ​​and our DNA.”

Zegna himself has embodied the company’s new course in more comfortable looks and has admitted in the past that he would have worn a tie or double breasted suit on such an occasion. Instead, he wore a soft cashmere overshirt – a cornerstone of Zegna’s luxury leisurewear collection – and comfy pants in a gray palette.

“Smart work has changed our habits and our challenge is to [offer] this new wardrobe. The costume is not dead but differentiated for new occasions.