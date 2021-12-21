Stock market today: S&P 500 bounces back as news of Omicron foreclosure eases

Text size





Stocks soared on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones closing above 500 points and the



S&P 500

rebound after its worst three-day drop since September.

The two reasons for the large rally: No further lockdowns in the UK and investors buying the dip that has been deep in recent weeks.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 561 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.8%, and the



Nasdaq composite

advanced 2.4%.

Under Omicron’s watch, the UK has opted against further lockdowns for the time being. The move boosted investor confidence a bit, as other countries have already put in place new restrictions.

And buying at the bottom of the wave is underway: the S&P 500 flat since early November had fallen 4%, from an all-time high to its lowest point during this period. Several economically sensitive sectors, such as oil and banking, were only in correction territory on Monday, down more than 10% from their recent highs. These two sectors surpassed the S&P 500 gain on Tuesday.

But the market is not yet completely out of the woods. Not only has Omicron raised fears about global economic activity, but central banks are tightening monetary policy by rapidly reducing the amount of bonds they buy each month and seeking to raise short-term interest rates.

Generally, these risks put the market in a volatile mode and Tuesday’s news was not necessarily groundbreaking.

Stock markets rebound on Tuesday despite there being not much to report to trigger a sentiment reversal as price action slippage continues, senior market analyst Craig Erlam wrote. at Oanda.

Few would quibble over Erlam’s point: volatility is back. the



Cboe volatility index

(VIX) reads 21.5, above the 15 level it fell to in early November, before the market swings deeper.

The S&P 500’s decline from recent all-time highs, the latter two were at the 4,712 and 4,704 index levels, showing that investors are selling stocks at around these levels.

Instinets chief market technician Frank Cappelleri noted that the index has seen a double-top trend. Ideally, a bullish investor would like the index to be able to break above this high to maintain confidence in the upward direction of the markets.

Markets are adjusting to the reality that it will face sporadic headwinds to growth without accommodating reactions from the Pavlovian central bank [stimulus]and this causes a pullback [in general], wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

On Tuesday, however, market participants turned to riskier assets instead of safer ones.

Asian markets posted strong gains, with the



Nikkei 225

up more than 2% after a collapse on Monday. European stock indices rose more than 1%.

Oil prices have started to rebound, with WTI crude oil rising more than 4% after falling more than 3% on Monday.

The price of Treasury bonds fell, with the 10-year yield on U.S. government bonds hitting 1.48% from a closing level of 1.43% on Monday. This is the highest level of return since December 10.

Here are five moving actions:





Micronic Technology



(MU) rose 11% after the memory chip company posted strong earnings and provided better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.





Nike



(OF)shares rose 6.1% after the sneaker maker reported second-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts’ expectations despite continuing supply chain challenges.





Nicolas



(NKLA) rose 1.8% after agreeing to settle civil fraud charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Without admitting the charges announced Tuesday, Nikola will pay a fine of $ 125 million to compensate defrauded investors.





General Mills



(SIG) fell 4% after the company reported earnings of 99 cents per share, missing estimates of $ 1.05 per share, on sales of $ 5 billion, above expectations of 4, $ 8 billion.





United Rentals



The share (URI) rose 2.1% despite his demotion to Neutral from Outperform at Baird.

