Multibagger stock offers 95% return in one week despite stock market crash





Multi-bagging machine stock: Amid the market crash of the past two trading sessions, some quality stocks may have remained the least affected by weak global signals. However, some exceptional stocks continued to provide exceptional returns to their shareholders despite negative global sentiment. Bhilwara Spinners actions are one of them. This ESB-listed multi-bagging action has gone from 21 to 41.10, offering a solid return of 95% to its shareholders. Bhilwara Spinners share price history According to Bhilwara Spinners’ stock price history, this is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. As mentioned above, this stock has risen 95 percent in the past week or so. trading sessions reaching the upper circuit over the 5 sessions. Over the past month, this ESB-listed multi-bagger share has gone from 7:30 p.m. to 41.10 levels, registering an increase of about 115% during this period. Likewise, during the last 6 months, this stock has increased from 17.25 to 41.10 each, appreciating to the tune of almost 140% during this period. Likewise, since the start of the year, this multi-bagging stock has gone from 14.90 to 41.10 levels, offering a return of 175% to its shareholders. Like the shares of Bhilwara Spinners, Surat Textile Mills and Acme Resources are two other multi-bagger stocks that have delivered exceptional returns to their shareholders over the past week. Surat Textile Mills stock price has appreciated nearly 67% in the past week, while Acme Resources stock has climbed around 60% during that time. These multibagger penny stocks have given over 60% returns in one week despite the steep decline in the Indian stock market. Shares of Surat Textile Mills have given 145% return to its shareholders in the past month while in the past 6 months they have given almost 22% return. Likewise, Acme Resources shares went from 9.24 to 19.44 levels each, with an efficiency of around 110% in 2021. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



