Kellogg strike ends after workers ratify new employment contract





NEW YORK (AP) A strike in Kellogg that has been going on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new employment contract at the company’s four US grain plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Kellogg said on Tuesday that the new contract called for immediate and general pay increases and improved benefits for everyone. It also provides an accelerated and defined path to top wages, a major sticking point for workers, and benefits for transitioning employees. “We are pleased to have reached a deal that brings our grain workers back to work,” CEO Steve Cahillane said in a prepared statement. Workers on strike since Oct. 5 will return to work on Monday, Kellogg said, after the vacation. The International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union said the contract was a victory for the workers. “This deal makes gains and does not include any concessions,” union president Anthony Shelton said in a prepared statement. READ MORE: Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, New York Members of the International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union voted on the new offer over the weekend. The offer includes cost of living adjustments and an increase of $ 1.10 per hour for all employees. Earlier this month, an overwhelming majority of workers rejected a five-year offer that would have provided 3% increases and cost-of-living adjustments in the years to come for most, but not all, workers. . Workers are on strike at factories in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. They make all of the company’s well-known cereal brands, including Apple Jacks and Frosted Flakes. Kellogg’s said most workers at its grain factories earned an average of $ 120,000 last year, although union members said they worked more than 80 hours a week to earn that, and those wages are only available to long-tenured workers. Under the two-tier pay system used by the company, new workers are paid less and receive fewer benefits. This pay system was a sticking point during negotiations, and Kellogg’s offer did not change on this part of the contract. The company said it would allow all workers with at least four years of experience to upgrade to the highest legacy pay level under that contract. Union officials have previously said the plan will not allow other workers to move forward fast enough. The company also proposed to remove the current 30% cap on the number of workers in each factory who receive the lowest wages. Workers stood united during the strike amid worker shortages across the country, which may have given them more leverage in the negotiations. And said increases were late after workers kept factories running throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the strike, Kellogg tried to run its factories with salaried employees and outside workers, and the company said late last month it planned to start hiring permanent replacements for the workers. striking. President Joe Biden has sharply criticized Kellogg’s for threatening to replace workers permanently, saying it would undermine the collective bargaining process. Shares of Battle Creek, Mich.-Based Kellogg Co. fell more than 2% on Tuesday.

