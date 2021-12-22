Stocks End Higher on Wall Street, Shattering Three-Day Doldrums





Energy and tech companies led stocks higher on Wall Street on Tuesday, ending a three-day streak of losses in markets. The Standard & Poors 500 rose 1.8%, largely making up for ground lost the day before. The tech-rich Nasdaq rose 2.4%, while the Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.6%. Small business stocks rose even more than the rest of the market, indicating that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 2.9%. The Omicron variant of the rapidly spreading coronavirus has weighed on the market in recent weeks, adding to concerns about how the pandemic, rising inflation and lingering global supply chain problems will affect the economy . Tuesday’s gains marked a reversal for the market after its recent pullback, but that doesn’t necessarily mean investors are now in a buying mood. The market was oversold, and it became like a stretched rubber band and we had a sharp throwback today, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. I need to see the follow up. We might as well see a return of some of those gains tomorrow. The S&P 500 gained 81.21 points to 4,649.23. The benchmark is 1.4% off the all-time high it reached on December 10. The Dow Jones climbed 560.54 points to 35,492.70. Nike, one of 30 stocks in the blue chip index, jumped 6.1% after posting strong quarterly results. The Nasdaq gained 360.14 points to 15,341.09 and the Russell 2000 gained 63.07 points to finish at 2,202.95. Almost five stocks each rose on the New York Stock Exchange. The gains follow several days of weakness for major indices as investors assess the damage caused by skyrocketing Omicron cases. Countries in Europe and Asia have put in place various restrictions aimed at reducing the spread, causing investors to worry about the effects on the global economy. The latest wave of coronavirus adds to lingering concerns about the effect of rising inflation on economic growth. Supply chain shortages and higher raw material costs hit companies, which passed the higher costs on to consumers. Consumer prices in the United States rose 6.8% in November from a year earlier, marking the fastest price increase in nearly four decades. Higher inflation has also prompted the Federal Reserve to accelerate the withdrawal of its aid to the markets and the economy and to put interest rate hikes on investor radar in 2022. The prospect of higher interest rates highs has added some turmoil to the wider market as investors move money around, especially high-value tech stocks. We weren’t out of the woods yet and were likely to see more volatility until the end of the year, said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. About 85% of S&P 500 stocks rose on Tuesday. Tech companies accounted for a significant portion of the gains. Citrix Systems climbed 13.6% for the biggest gain in the index. Micron Technology jumped 10.5% after the chipmaker gave investors encouraging earnings forecasts. A mix of retailers, restaurant chains and other businesses that rely on consumer spending also posted solid gains. Tesla climbed 4.3%, Amazon.com climbed 2%, and Starbucks climbed 2.1%. Bank stocks were helped by rising bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.47% from 1.42% on Monday night. Citigroup gained 1.9%. US crude oil prices rose 4.2% and helped drive energy stocks higher. Chevron rose 1.6%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-12-21/stocks-end-higher-omicron-covid-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos