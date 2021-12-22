Open-ended equity futures have changed little





Stock futures opened on Tuesday night after a rally during the usual trading day, with major stock indexes recovering some losses after three consecutive sessions of declines. S&P 500 contracts rose. Futures on the Nasdaq were little changed, after the tech index outperformed to jump 2.4% during Tuesday’s session. With relatively low trading volume during the shortened holiday week, investors continued to assess a host of developments on the Omicron variant and its potential impact on economic activity. These updates came alongside expectations of a tightening monetary policy next year from the Federal Reserve. Omicron has overtaken other coronavirus variants to become the dominant strain in the United States, and now accounts for about three quarters of new infections. In this context, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a series of new measures to tackle the virus, including opening additional federal COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites and sending 500 million rapid home tests to Americans for free starting next month. “I think this is a great time to remind everyone that the market is a leading indicator. So the market is going to go down, the market is going to bottom out before the bad news peaks,” Liz Young, Head of the investment strategy at SoFi, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. “We probably haven’t heard all the bad news yet. We certainly haven’t peaked in the Omicron business.” “But what we’re seeing in the action today is we’ve had three days of liquidation. And I think that’s been overkill, especially in a lot of those areas that are well positioned to do well in an environment of reopening, “she added.” You have to have money in the market in areas that should be doing well that way. Airlines are part of it, cyclicals are more. When we’re looking at the market trend today, I think that makes sense for what lies ahead for the next 6 to 12 months. “ The story continues Other strategists agreed that investors should prepare for more turmoil by the end of the year. “I think you naturally get a bit of that rebound after we’ve had a few choppy sessions. But the market is also trying to gauge and digest the new information we’re getting here,” Anna Han, Wells Fargo Securities Equity Strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. “We have had news on the Build Back Better delay, we have more information on Omicron. These are the things that you see combine with low liquidity as we approach the end of the year, we don’t. we are therefore not surprised to see the volatility. ” During a question-and-answer session during his remarks Tuesday, Biden said he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) “Were going to do something” on the social policy bill d ‘About $ 1.8 trillion from the White House Build Back Better. Manchin had told Fox News earlier this week that he could not support the legislation in part due to lingering inflation problems, suggesting the bill would be scuttled in the absence of support from the moderate Democratic lawmaker. 6:10 p.m. ET Tuesday: Open equity futures were little changed Here’s where the markets were trading when the overnight session started Tuesday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +1 point (+ 0.02%), at 4,641.75

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +19.00 points (+ 0.05%), at 35,400.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -1.75 point (-0.01%) to 15,978.25 Photo by: NDZ / STAR MAX / IPx 2021 12/16/21 Atmosphere on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 16, 2021 in New York City. Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-december-22-2021-231551382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos