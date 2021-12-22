Daily Mail group to be taken off the stock market after nearly 90 years





The group behind the Daily Mail will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after its main shareholder Lord Rothermere succeeds in his offer to privatize the publisher. The newspaper mogul made a final offer to investors in Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) earlier this month of 270p per share, or 871million, and slashed the deal’s acceptance rate from 90% of shareholders to 50%. This was increased from previous offers of 251 pence per share and then 255 pence, but investors said the deals were disappointing. On Tuesday, it was announced that the conditions for a final offer had been met by the December 16 deadline and that the DMGT board of directors was submitting requests to cancel the listing to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). and to stop trading in all of DMGT’s shares. .



We have always been a company that supports strong leadership and talent, and today it is the ultimate expression of that faith. Lord Rothermere The announcement said it was slated for these apps to go into effect on January 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. The Rothermere family is the largest shareholder with a 36% stake in DMGT, which has been publicly traded since 1932. Company Chairman Lord Rothermere said: “Today marks a milestone for DMGT, as we once again envision an exciting and rewarding future under private ownership. We have always been a company that supports strong leadership and talent, and today it is the ultimate expression of that faith. Everything we do is in the service of our customers, for whom we will continue to offer the best, as we have done for more than 130 years. I want to thank everyone who helped make this memorable day possible. I am excited and inspired by what lies ahead. < style="display:block;padding-top:129.4017%"/> Chairman of the Daily Mail & General Trust, Lord Rothermere (Daily Mail and General Trust / PA) (PA Media) DMGT’s plans have been in place for several months and came with a series of conditions, including the successful listing of online car dealership Cazoo on the New York Stock Exchange and the sale of RMS, its insurance business. In addition to the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, the group also owns Metro newspapers and recently acquired The i and New Scientist newspaper. The company recently revealed that increases in the cost of newsprint are now at levels not seen in 25 years. As a result, he said: DMGT is currently exploring a number of options to mitigate the impact of these cost increases, including a review of the number of employees. The company added: There have been substantial increases in distribution and energy costs recently, as well as increases in the cost of newsprint to levels not seen since 1996, and these are starting to have an impact. on the profitability of press activities.

