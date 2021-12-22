My most convinced market forecast for 2022





The year is almost over, and that means Wall Street strategists are revealing their best stock forecast for the new year. Because their price targets are wrong almost all the time, I usually ignore these predictions. As a long term investor, they do not affect my portfolio strategy at all. However, I have my own prediction. In 2022, I am almost certain thatMarket volatilitywill remain high. Let’s see why I believe this is true andwhat you can do to be prepared. The stock market roller coaster When investor fear is high, volatility increases. This has never been more evident than in March 2020, when the pandemic first gripped the US economy. It was not uncommon to see theS&P 500move more than 5% in a single day at this time, which is not characteristic for the large cap index which, most of the time, does not rise or fall by more than 1% over a period of trading day. The VIX, which is the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) volatility index, is an indicator of expected volatility for the US stock market over the next 30 days. The so-called “fear gauge” increases in times of heightened uncertainty. After skyrocketing at the start of the pandemic, it has since fallen back to more normalized levels. If you’ve been paying attention to financial news lately, investors have a lot on their mind as 2022 approaches. Heading the list is inflation, caused by an unexpected surge in consumer demand. as the economy began to reopen earlier this year. . Global supply chains are strengthened, businesses struggle to find workers, and consumers face rising prices for food, gasoline and rents. As a result, investors are hanging on to everything the Federal Reserve says about monetary policy, especially now that inflation is skyrocketing. that they will change their plan at some point. Additionally, I expect volatility to increase significantly ahead of each of the Fed’s eight meetings next year. And we cannot forget the ongoing pandemic. The omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United States, and we cannot predict the possibility of new strains being discovered in 2022. All of this reinforces my belief that volatility will be high next year. Here’s what investors can do Being mentally prepared for high volatility is only half the battle. And even if you’re up for it, dealing with your emotions during times of huge price swings is incredibly difficult. This is what makes investing such a fascinating area. The smartest investors don’t always win; those with the right temperament do it. That being said, for investors who can’t stand volatility, there is a viable option for you. Focus on possessionblue chip companiesLikeApple(NASDAQ: AAPL),Berkshire Hathaway, WhereCoke, large companies with a proven track record and reliable business models. While the iPhone maker still operates in the tech industry, its undoubted importance in the daily lives of consumers, along with its remarkable ability to generate massive amounts of free cash flow, make it a relatively safe bet. These large companies generally do not experience significant price fluctuations which high growth stocksLikeEtsy,platoon, WhereYearTo do. I want to stress that for long-term investors, volatility does not mean risk. Warren Buffett sees risk as the possibility of a permanent loss of capital. And it can happen when you incorrectly assess a company’s prospects or valuation. Volatility, on the other hand, is just the price to pay for any chance of beating the market. No one knows your emotional makeup better than you do. Understanding yourself and your biases will guide your investment decisions and determine whether you can handle times of high uncertainty and volatility. I think 2022 could be a continuation of that, so position your portfolio accordingly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/12/21/my-highest-conviction-market-prediction-for-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos