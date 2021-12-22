When is the best time to travel at Christmas?





After the Thanksgiving holiday, the looming threat of the omicron variant has set in. But Christmas is not being canceled or slowed down, as nearly 109.5 million people will be hitting the road for the break. This 34% increase in travel from a year ago indicates that travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent report by AAA, a federation of automobile clubs in the United States.

Air travel is also rebounding with 27 million travelers expected, an increase of 184% from last year, according to the report. Transportation safety administrator David Pekoske has predicted that December 23 and January 3 will be the busiest days for those traveling by air, according to CNN. Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to reunite with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be aware of the pandemic and the new omicron variant, said Paula Twidale, vice-president. Senior President of AAA Travel, in the report. With vaccines widely available, conditions are very different, and many people feel more comfortable with travel. According to Fox newsThe organization has plenty of data to create these annual projections, but it’s not clear whether the COVID-19 outbreak will impact those numbers. Public health officials, such as Dr Anthony Fauci, will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season, according to Deseret News.

