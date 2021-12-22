Business
As Omicron skyrockets, Biden announces hospital relief, free tests
December 21, 2021 – With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus soaring across the United States, President Joe Biden on Tuesday reassured Americans who have followed public health advice to get vaccinated and boosted, and issued a stern warning to those who haven’t. .
Because Omicron spreads so easily, well, some fully vaccinated people get COVID. Potentially in large numbers, the president said. These cases are very unlikely to lead to serious illness. Vaccinated people who contract COVID can get sick, but they are protected from serious illness and death.
But he said the nation has not come back to square one with COVID-19.
We are not in March 2020, he said.
In addition to the warning, Biden outlined plans to help the country respond to Omicron, including purchasing 500 million rapid tests for home use and military aid for stressed hospitals.
He said vaccinated people should keep their plans for celebrating the holidays, especially if they are celebrating with other vaccinated people.
But he warned the roughly 40 million eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated.
Omicron is serious business and possibly fatal for unvaccinated people, Biden said. Some of you will get very sick.
He said hospitals would continue to be dangerously stressed, both in terms of equipment and personnel.
To help alleviate staff shortages, Biden said he has deployed six emergency response teams, including clinical staff and paramedics to six states: Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont .
It will also send 1,000 nursing doctors and nurses to overwhelmed facilities to alleviate the demands. It also activates the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Response Coordination Center to help with planning and logistics. He said essential supplies such as ventilators, masks, gowns and gloves would also be offered.
Hospital advocates applauded the aid.
Today’s announcement by Biden administrations to deploy additional medical staff to COVID-overburdened hospitals and set up new mass vaccination sites across the country will help ease some of the burden on countries already overburdened. health workforce, said Gerald Harmon, MD, president of the American Medical Association.
Harmon urged all who were eligible to get vaccinated and boost to further alleviate the strain.
We continue to urge the administration to use all available tools at their disposal and not to leave any resources or support behind, said Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, in a written statement.
Week to week, cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant have skyrocketed. Estimates According to the CDC, Omicron was causing about 13% of cases in the week ending December 11. As of Tuesday, Omicron was causing about 74% of cases.
I have worked in the field of infectious diseases for 30 years. I have NEVER seen anything comparable to the speed of Omicron, former CDC Director Tom Frieden, MD, posted on twitter.
For the original coronavirus, the baseline reproduction rate – the average number of people infected as contacts of a single case – was 2.5. For the Delta variant, this number increased to around 7. Omicron’s base reproduction rate can go up to 10.
On Tuesday, Biden admitted the nation had been caught off guard.
I don’t think anyone predicted this would spread as quickly as they did, he said.
He acknowledged that testing and testing services were scarce.
All of a sudden, it was like everyone was rushing to the counter. It was a big, big rush, he said.
He promised that more tests would be underway. He said new testing sites would be opened in high-demand areas like New York City, where people have been lining up for hours to get tested.
Biden announced that he would continue to use the Defense Production Act to alleviate the COVID-19 testing shortage, by purchasing 500 million tests that would be sent free to Americans through a new website, which has yet to launch. .
Most details of who can get the free tests and how many they can get at a time are still being worked out, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing ahead of the week. speech of the president.
Public policy experts applauded the announcement.
The United States has fallen a bit behind in terms of not only testing output but also progress in testing technology compared to European countries, said Jeffrey Levi, PhD, professor of health policy and management. at the George Washington Universitys Milken School of Public Health.
The 500 million additional tests which were announced on Tuesday constitute an additional step, beyond the promise made in the Bidens winter plan, to have the costs of the tests at home covered by private insurers.
It sounds like a big step forward, Levi said. It remains to be seen whether this production capacity can be achieved.
