As Omicron skyrockets, Biden announces hospital relief, free tests

December 21, 2021 – With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus soaring across the United States, President Joe Biden on Tuesday reassured Americans who have followed public health advice to get vaccinated and boosted, and issued a stern warning to those who haven’t. .

Because Omicron spreads so easily, well, some fully vaccinated people get COVID. Potentially in large numbers, the president said. These cases are very unlikely to lead to serious illness. Vaccinated people who contract COVID can get sick, but they are protected from serious illness and death.

But he said the nation has not come back to square one with COVID-19.

We are not in March 2020, he said.

In addition to the warning, Biden outlined plans to help the country respond to Omicron, including purchasing 500 million rapid tests for home use and military aid for stressed hospitals.

He said vaccinated people should keep their plans for celebrating the holidays, especially if they are celebrating with other vaccinated people.