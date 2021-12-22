Christmas Eve Exchange Hours: is the Exchange open at Christmas?





Anna Ostanina / iStock.com The holiday season is certainly a busy time, with many people rushing to make travel plans and get gifts under the tree on time. For the stock markets, however, busy trading days take a break for the holidays. If you are an investor, keep these Christmas Eve trading hours in mind. Will the Bourse be open on Christmas Eve? The stock exchange will not be open on Christmas Eve, making it a short stock exchange week for the holidays in 2021. This year Christmas Day falls on a Saturday, a day when the stock exchanges are generally not open. Instead, the Christmas holidays will be observed on Friday, December 24, otherwise known as Christmas Eve. There will be no trading and there will be no trading hours on Christmas Eve due to this observance. Opening hours of the Stock Exchange Regular trading hours are 9 am to 4 pm EST; on early closing days, markets will close at 1 p.m. EST. What happens to the stock market when a public holiday falls on a Saturday? It is not usual for the stock exchange to be open on a public holiday such as Christmas. However, it is common for the stock markets to be closed the previous Friday when the public holiday falls on a Saturday. If it falls on a Sunday, the stock exchanges will be closed on Monday on the occasion of this holiday. What about the bond market hours on Christmas Eve? On some occasions as the holidays approach, bond markets will close early or remain closed. In 2021, bond markets will close early at 2 p.m. on December 23, the eve of Christmas Eve. This is typical of days when bond markets are closed early. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets will maintain regular trading hours until Thursday, December 23, when bond markets close at 2 p.m. the stock markets will remain open during normal hours, but will close the next day, Friday, December 24. Make sure you complete your transactions before they close for the long holiday weekend! What days are the stock markets closed? Stock markets are open Monday through Friday for regular trading during their normal hours, with the exception of early close days. The stock markets have nine statutory holidays each year and the bond market will close for 11 statutory holidays. All markets close on: Christmas

Good Friday

Independence Day

Labor Day

Martin Luther King Jr Day

Memorial day

New Years Day

President’s Day

Thanksgiving Bond markets close on: Columbus Day

Veterans day Show sources Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create accurate, unbiased and up-to-date content. We check every statistic, quote and fact using reliable primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can read more about GOBankingRates processes and standards in our Editorial Policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gobankingrates.com/investing/stocks/stock-market-hours-christmas-eve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos