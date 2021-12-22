Business
Sask. Modeling Predicts Rise in Omicron Fueled COVID-19 Cases Without New Measures
Modeling released by the province on Tuesday predicts a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan due to the coronavirus variant Omicron if no further restrictions are implemented.
Modeling predicts that daily cases could reach more than 300 per day by January 20, with the number of cases doubling every five days, if no changes are made to pandemic measures such as mask use and proof of vaccination rules.
Despite the projections, no new restrictions were announced at an online press conference held Tuesday morning.
Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Saqib Shahab said if there was an increase in cases he would recommend that the maximum capacity be limited to 50 percent in public places.
For now, he recommends people reduce their contacts by 50%.
“We know that over the next two or four weeks, Omicron will become the [coronavirus] tension in Saskatchewan, ”Shahab said.
“We will see an increase in drivetrain, but we want to keep our count as low as possible while doing everything we can currently do and keeping the slope as gradual as possible.”
Modeling suggests that with stronger public health interventions, the number of cases may actually drop.
The province also warns that its modeling scenarios are preliminary, with uncertainty due to limited evidence, particularly around the severity of COVID-19 cases caused by Omicron.
Shahab said early reports from other jurisdictions suggest the Omicron variant may cause less severe illness than the Delta variant.
Early data also suggests that vaccines offer good protection against hospitalization in Omicron cases and that the efficacy of Omicron vaccines increases dramatically after a third dose.
“This is great news for us as individuals, especially if you are vaccinated and now boosted, that vaccines and boosters will continue to protect us,” Shahab said.
“But of course, if it’s more transmissible and [if] we see twice as many cases, which offsets the advantage of being less serious. “
So far, the province has identified more than 80 cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, but none have led to hospitalization, Shahab said.
“The goal is to keep hospitalizations as low as possible to allow non-COVID care not only to resume, but to continue,” Shahab said.
He also said he understood that some people might be concerned that no restrictions will be implemented at this point.
“It is a balancing act,” he said, adding that masking warrants and proof of vaccination in some facilities will continue.
The province currently has a low number of COVID-19 cases and is one step ahead of distributing boosters now available to anyone 18 and older, three months after their second dose of the vaccine, Shahab said. There has also been a wide distribution of rapid test kits, he said.
“I think we should use this to the fullest of our ability while also being able to hold small gatherings safely.”
Shahab said Omicron is highly transmissible and unpredictable, and the province will need to act quickly to intervene if there is an increase in cases.
“We have to be quick, we have to be nimble with Omicron. We can’t take weeks to make decisions. Decisions have to be made within hours or days once we start to see an increase.”
Shahab said people need to be careful while on vacation, but the province is in worse shape than last year.
“If people are going to concerts or events, wear your best mask, physical distance between households,” he said.
For those with underlying risk factors, it’s a good idea to participate in virtually “all of those things that have continued to be important and remain important,” Shahab said.
He added that it would be wise to cut down on the number of people you get together with during the holidays, noting that Nova Scotia’s motto “20 is a lot” is something to be adhered to.
He said it’s important to do a quick test before going to another person’s house or to an event.
“We have a bit of a break, but we can’t take things for granted,” Shahab said.
“Be truly diligent in using the best mask you have, staying home if you are sick, testing yourself before and after an event, and improving ventilation in our homes, offices and other public spaces.”
The province reported67 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are currently 98 people hospitalized with the disease, including 31 in intensive care.
