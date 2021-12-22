aCommerce requires a stock exchange listing





The online shopping tool aCommerce has filed for an IPO on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission took place on December 13. It plans to register 1,942,422,738 ordinary shares (par value of 1 baht per share), comprising 971,211,369 existing shares and 971,211,369 new shares. The company said its revenues have grown over the past three years, from 2.9 billion baht in 2018 to 7.2 billion in 2020, an average growth rate of 56.2 percent per year. ACommerce’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) showed improvement in business operations, from a loss of 790 million baht in 2018 to a profit of 112 million in 2020, according to the filing. Paul Srivorakul, Managing Director and Co-Founder of aCommerce, said the listing is supported by the rapid growth of online businesses in Southeast Asia and the company’s leadership position as a commerce facilitator. integrated electronics in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia. “We believe we have good relationships with many partners in Southeast Asia, providing end-to-end e-commerce services to major global brands in a wide range of product categories, such as consumer goods, fashion , beauty and electronics, ”said Paul. These partners include global brands such as Unilever, 3M, Naraya, Quiksilver (Boardriders) and Reckitt. According to consultancy firm Inter Brand, aCommerce provides services to 14 of the top 100 global brands in 2021. Mr. Paul said the company continues to develop its technology offerings to increase the capacity for data integration and deep data analysis. As a result, the company’s branded customers grew to 120, handling a total of 35,574 products, facilitating an average order value of 1,306 baht for the three months ending September 2021. He said Euromonitor data predicts that the gross volume of e-commerce goods in Southeast Asia will show a compound annual growth rate of 19.8% from 2020 to 2025, from $ 52.3 billion. to $ 129 billion. This trend is accelerating due to the changing preferences of consumers towards online shopping due to the pandemic. In 2020, aCommerce saw an 85.7% growth in end-to-end merchandise value, with a 69.6% increase in orders year-over-year, Paul said. The company provides consulting services in e-commerce strategy, online store development, branded store operations, performance marketing, warehousing and order fulfillment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2235911/acommerce-applies-for-stock-exchange-listing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos