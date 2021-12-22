Traveling from PHL on vacation? Here’s what you need to know about airport parking and TSA rules

Philadelphia International Airport expects more than 925,000 passengers in total between December 22 and January 4, or 80% of its passenger volume before the pandemic of the same period in 2019.

Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration says passenger volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the agency counted nearly 2.1 million people passing through checkpoints 84% ​​of the total on the same day in 2019 and more than double the total on the same day in 2020.

Vaccines to protect against the coronavirus are now widely available to anyone aged 5 and over, compared to the holiday season last year, when the first doses had just rolled out. The United States Food and Drug Administration has also extended eligibility for vaccine boosters to anyone 16 years of age and older.

At the same time, many Americans are still unvaccinated, and the omicron variant accounts for a growing share of COVID-19 infections.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, this week recommended that travelers be cautious about their vaccination status and wearing masks.

Obviously when you travel there is always an increased risk of infection, which just goes with respiratory illnesses, Fauci said sunday on NBC Meet the press. But if people need to travel and want to travel for obvious family reasons during this holiday season, if you are vaccinated and boosted and are careful when going to meeting places, like airports, to make sure to continually wear your mask, you should be fine.

If you’re traveling from PHL, here’s what to keep in mind when navigating the airport.

Under federal regulations, you must wear a mask at the airport. This applies to adults and children from 2 years old.

PHL recommends that passengers arrive three hours before boarding time. Remember, more people are traveling now than a year ago and the airport will be busy. And if you plan to drive and park at PHL, you might need more time (more details below).

Parking at PHL is more limited than during past holiday seasons.

The economy parking lot at the airport has been closed throughout the pandemic and is not reopening as authorities plan to incorporate the property into a new development of freight services. The old PreFlight long-term car park also closed last summer.

PHL says on-site garages will be at full capacity during the holidays and continues to encourage passengers to use alternatives to driving, such as taking SEPTA Airport Line, take a trip with family or friends, or use carpooling.

Otherwise, you should plan to park off-site and consider making a reservation. For a list of private parking options, visit phl.org/parking/offsite-parking.

Bring gifts with you on the plane? The TSA recommends wrapping gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping them, because if a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm.

Passengers can bring solid food in hand baggage. For example, according to the TSA, fruit cakes, candy canes and chocolates can be taken away by security. But liquids and spreads, such as canned goods, must be packed in checked baggage.

Liquids, gels and aerosols must be in a container of 3.4 ounces or less, and all such containers must fit in a quarter bag to pass security. During the pandemic, the TSA continues to make an exception for hand sanitizer, which can be in a container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on baggage until further notice.