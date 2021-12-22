Connect with us

Business

Traveling from PHL on vacation? Here’s what you need to know about airport parking and TSA rules

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


Philadelphia International Airport expects more than 925,000 passengers in total between December 22 and January 4, or 80% of its passenger volume before the pandemic of the same period in 2019.

Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration says passenger volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the agency counted nearly 2.1 million people passing through checkpoints 84% ​​of the total on the same day in 2019 and more than double the total on the same day in 2020.

Vaccines to protect against the coronavirus are now widely available to anyone aged 5 and over, compared to the holiday season last year, when the first doses had just rolled out. The United States Food and Drug Administration has also extended eligibility for vaccine boosters to anyone 16 years of age and older.

At the same time, many Americans are still unvaccinated, and the omicron variant accounts for a growing share of COVID-19 infections.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, this week recommended that travelers be cautious about their vaccination status and wearing masks.

Obviously when you travel there is always an increased risk of infection, which just goes with respiratory illnesses, Fauci said sunday on NBC Meet the press. But if people need to travel and want to travel for obvious family reasons during this holiday season, if you are vaccinated and boosted and are careful when going to meeting places, like airports, to make sure to continually wear your mask, you should be fine.

If you’re traveling from PHL, here’s what to keep in mind when navigating the airport.

Under federal regulations, you must wear a mask at the airport. This applies to adults and children from 2 years old.

PHL recommends that passengers arrive three hours before boarding time. Remember, more people are traveling now than a year ago and the airport will be busy. And if you plan to drive and park at PHL, you might need more time (more details below).

Parking at PHL is more limited than during past holiday seasons.

The economy parking lot at the airport has been closed throughout the pandemic and is not reopening as authorities plan to incorporate the property into a new development of freight services. The old PreFlight long-term car park also closed last summer.

PHL says on-site garages will be at full capacity during the holidays and continues to encourage passengers to use alternatives to driving, such as taking SEPTA Airport Line, take a trip with family or friends, or use carpooling.

Otherwise, you should plan to park off-site and consider making a reservation. For a list of private parking options, visit phl.org/parking/offsite-parking.

Bring gifts with you on the plane? The TSA recommends wrapping gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping them, because if a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm.

Passengers can bring solid food in hand baggage. For example, according to the TSA, fruit cakes, candy canes and chocolates can be taken away by security. But liquids and spreads, such as canned goods, must be packed in checked baggage.

Liquids, gels and aerosols must be in a container of 3.4 ounces or less, and all such containers must fit in a quarter bag to pass security. During the pandemic, the TSA continues to make an exception for hand sanitizer, which can be in a container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on baggage until further notice.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.inquirer.com/business/phl-airport-holiday-travel-tsa-parking-20211221.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: