U.S. Stock Exchanges Seek New Quotes As Chinese Firms Pull Back

US stock exchanges are pursuing listings of companies in Southeast Asia and India to counter a sudden slowdown in activity from China.

Asian companies based outside of China have been largely absent from the US stock market. But they are taking a closer look as Sino-U.S. Tensions cause new Chinese listings to dry up and threaten the revenues of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq stock market.

“We believe the whole region is ripe for IPO activity,” said Bob McCooey, Nasdaq president for Asia-Pacific.

“The pipeline has grown from a handful of companies, if you ask me a year ago, to a few dozen today,” McCooey told the Financial Times. Over time, the region could become as important a source of business as China was until recently, he said.

The outlook for initial public offerings by Chinese companies in the United States has deteriorated in recent months amid mutual grievances over sharing sensitive data and a crackdown on large private companies by Beijing.

Insurance group FWD this week became the latest group to withdraw plans for a U.S. IPO after warning of the risk of intervention by Chinese and U.S. regulators. Earlier this month, Chinese ridesharing group Didi Chuxing announced it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange just five months after making one of the biggest IPOs of the year.

Bringing lists from other Asian countries would be a big change from recent trends. Chinese companies made more IPOs in the United States in 2021 alone than companies in the rest of the Asia-Pacific region in the past decade, according to data from Refinitiv.

Alex Ibrahim, head of international capital markets at the NYSE, said exchange officials “spend a lot of time focusing on Southeast Asia, more than in previous years, and I think that’s fine. Carry on”.

Indonesia and India are seen as the greatest areas of opportunity due to their large populations and potential for growth, although leaders also expect enrollments to increase from countries like Vietnam and the United States. Malaysia.

The recent listing of Singapore-based technology group Grab, which completed the largest merger ever with a specialist acquisition company (Spac) in early December, has also helped to bring renewed attention to the Asia-Pacific region outside of China.

Like China, India has restrictions that make it difficult for local businesses to register abroad. According to Refinitiv, only one India-based company, renewable energy operator Azure Power, has completed an IPO in the United States for the past 10 years.

Ibrahim acknowledged that there were “regulatory constraints” but said companies could be “creative” in finding ways to complete double registrations or re-integrate outside India to register with states. -United.

Delhi-based software company Coforge, which is already listed in India, has filed a public offering in New York which is expected to take place early next year. Byju’s, a Bangalore-based online education start-up, is also in talks to combine with a US company Spac.

Jeff Bunzel, head of equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank, said, “We don’t anticipate much activity from China in the United States from an IPO perspective,” but said ” that there is certainly an increase in activity and prospects for India. and from Southeast Asia to the United States ”.

But replacing the loss of Chinese listings will be difficult. There are 80 so-called unicorns – private companies worth over $ 1 billion – in the Asia-Pacific region outside of China, according to CBInsights, but none are the size of such giants. than Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce company that was worth $ 128 billion when it went public in 2014.

The US stock exchanges are also not guaranteed to win all of the bigger applicants. The $ 20 billion Indonesian delivery group J&T, for example, is reportedly prepare to register in Hong Kong.