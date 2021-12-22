NEW: Single-day cases exceed 1,100 in Nevada; Clark County bears the burden

Below is the full COVID-19 report for December 20.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,139 in Nevada, reaching levels last seen in late September. Clark County cases reached 947, the highest in a single day since mid-August.

The increase in daily cases comes in the week leading up to the Christmas vacation, when families reunite just as Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is on the rise. The county’s rate is now 8.1%, down from 8.0% the day before. Nevada’s rate remains at 7.6%.

And while no one is in the mood to remember to wear a mask, the easily transmitted omicron variant is just popping up on the scene.

As the summer months saw COVID-19 spread to rural counties while Clark County did better, hospital statistics and case reports show southern Nevada is going through a more difficult time now, with 83% of state cases in state today.

Hospitalizations increased by 33 statewide, with 31 new patients in Clark County. There are now 700 patients – 613 in Clark County.

The state reports 28 deaths – 15 in Clark County.

Nationally, concerns about the omicron variant have sparked President Joe Biden pledges to fund home test kits and hospital aid. The theme of his televised address to the nation today: getting vaccinated.

An overview of the current COVID-19 figures:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 947 (total: 355,021)

Deaths: 15 (total: 6,404)

Test positivity rate: 8.1% (compared to 8.0% the day before)

Hospitalizations: 613 (up 31 from the previous day)

NEVADA

New cases: 1,139 (total: 471,739)

Deaths: 28 (total: 8,339)

Test positivity rate: 7.6% (unchanged from the previous day)

Hospitalizations: 700 (up 33 from the previous day)

The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

COVID-19 test positivity rate must be less than 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 inhabitants over 7 days) must be less than 50 for two full weeks. A score greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people or more is considered a “high” risk of transmission, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must achieve “moderate” for a full two weeks.

The test positivity in Clark County is 8.1%, down from 8.0% the day before. The current case rate for Clark County is high at 164.7, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is 7.6%, unchanged from the previous day. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization target, on May 17 and exceeded it on June 28.

Of the 28 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 15 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now has 6,404 of the 8,339 state deaths. The 14-day moving average is 7 deaths per day.

As of December 16, the Southern Nevada Health District reports that there are 240 revolutionary deaths (+9), 803 revolutionary hospitalizations (+36) and 15,669 revolutionary cases (+679). (The increases are compared to figures reported on December 9.)

Yesterday, a total of 5,806,986 COVID-19 tests were performed in Nevada, an increase of 9,982 from the previous day. The number of reported tests has increased as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests.

* NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

MONITORING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has risen to 8.1%, putting the county back on the state’s watch list for high transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate – currently “high” at 164.7 cases (per 100,000 people in the last seven days) – must drop below 50 for two weeks consecutive times before the mask’s mandate can end.

In today’s report, eight of Nevada’s 17 counties are reported for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (528 per 100,000 in the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (8.1%) are reported in data reported today. Testing (333 tests per day per 100,000) is within the acceptable range for the state.

IMMUNIZATION UPDATE

State Department of Health reports3,863,739 dosesCOVID-19 vaccine was administered in Nevada,to December 20.

To date, 53.93% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated and 63.49% of the eligible population has started vaccinations. Clark County reports that 53.21% of its eligible residents are fully immunized.

A BREAKDOWN OF HOSPITALIZATIONS IN NEVADA

NOTE: The state does not update hospitalization data on weekends or public holidays.

According to statesDepartment of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospital patients in Nevada was at the top since yesterday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 700 confirmed / suspected cases. Hospitals reported that 165 of those patients were in intensive care units and 101 were on ventilators. To give an idea, the state set an inpatient record on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association Weekly Update notes that Clark County hospitalizations continue to increase. It is the only county in Nevada that is currently experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.

And while the delta variant is the dominant variant among inpatients statewide, the NHA notes the arrival of the omicron variant. Nevada’s first case involves a woman in her mid-twenties who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but no booster. She is not hospitalized, according to the NHA.

Since that report, the total number of omicron cases in Nevada has increased to five, including three in Clark County.

SOUTHERN NEVADA RECOVERY CASE

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in southern Nevada continues to rise. The county’s latest update estimates a total of 336,601 recovered cases; that’s 94.8% of all reported cases in the county, according toLatest SNHD report.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, and social distancing guidelines were lifted, helping the state mostly return to pre-pandemic times, with a few exceptions.

The CDC turned the tide on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in high and high transmission areas should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases increase. Most of Nevada falls into these two risk categories.

Nevada has said it will adopt the CDC guidelines with the new mask directive that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This replaces the Clark County employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On August 16, Governor Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated participants at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those with only one injection and not fully immunized would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would have to wear masks.

Masks should always be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidelines.

State approval for immunization of children aged 5 to 11 was given on November 3, and the Southern Nevada Health District plans to begin immunizations on November 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for use in children today.

