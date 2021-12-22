Business
COVID-19 testing in Nova Scotia will be limited as demand increases
As demand for COVID-19 testing increases and capacity reaches its limits, Nova Scotia is imposing new restrictions on who will be tested for the virus, a major change for a province that boasts a generalized test.
Beginning December 27, laboratory PCR testing will only be available for symptomatic people or close contact, and one of the following:
- Risk of serious illness.
- Live or work in a collective setting.
- Essential to the proper functioning of the health system.
Everyone will have to rely on rapid tests, and if a rapid test shows a positive result, the person will be assumed to be infected. Public health will not require a PCR test to confirm the result of the rapid test.
“We have limited resources, both for PCR tests and our rapid tests,” Dr Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing.
“We are working to expand our rapid testing offering as much as possible, but whatever we do, it is a limited resource. The pressures of COVID are forcing us to adapt.”
Strang said pressure on the province’s microbiology labs and healthcare workers was also a factor in the changes.
The province reported 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, setting another record thanks to the contagious variant Omicron.
Until this week, the province had encouraged large-scale rapid testing, but Strang said rapid testing will no longer be widely available. Public libraries will not be restocked and the workplace testing program is on hold.
More information on how the rapid tests will be distributed is expected later this week.
Strang said people who are symptomatic or identified as close contacts, but not meeting criteria for PCR testing, should be given priority for rapid testing.
“These changes don’t come easily,” Strang said.
During much of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has been more liberal in its approach to testing than other Canadian provinces, offering rapid testing and large-scale PCR regardless of symptoms.
“Omicron and the challenges it presents are forcing us to change our approach,” Strang said.
Strang said a negative rapid test result shouldn’t be taken for granted for attending social gatherings or abandoning other public health protocols and recommendations like masking, distancing and hand washing.
Regular, daily asymptomatic testing to monitor infection status is not sustainable with Nova Scotia’s current supply of rapid tests, Strang said.
Strang said he was concerned about reports of verbal and physical abuse against staff and volunteers at testing and distribution sites, as well as the theft of test kits.
He said this behavior was “just not acceptable”.
Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist who has been instrumental in the province’s rapid testing regime, said she expected the strategy to change as the Omicron goes mainstream.
Barrett said she supports the decision to prioritize people who are close contacts when it comes to rapid testing.
“We still need a lot of testing, and Nova Scotia is doing it, and I’m sure they’re going to work towards a really fair way to make sure that we still have a lot of access to antigen testing in the world. over the next few weeks for people with and without symptoms, ”Barrett told CBC Radio Main Street Tuesday.
It is also important to ensure that PCR tests are intended for Nova Scotians most at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus, she said.
“These are people that we might be able to have early treatments for, and unless we knew them by PCR, we wouldn’t be able to reach them, so I thought it really was. very helpful, ”she said.
Also at Tuesday’s briefing, the province introduced a series of new restrictions that will last until at least January 12 to help curb the current wave of COVID-19 infections.
