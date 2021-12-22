Medplus Health will be listed on the stock exchange tomorrow – GMP at 180





Medplus Health’s IPO was 52 times oversubscribed.

The company raised 600 crore as a new issue and 798.29 crore through OFS.

It started with 48 stores in Hyderabad and currently has over 2,000 stores. Hyderabad-based retail pharmacy chain MedPlus Health Services will go public tomorrow, December 23, after its initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 52 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was oversubscribed 111 times. The Gray Market Premium (GMP) – the premium at which shares are traded on the gray market – was 180 on December 21. Medplus Health should go public at a premium by 22.61%. Category Subscription (schedules) Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 111.90 Non-institutional investor (NII) 85.33 Retail investors 5.24 Employees 3.05 Total 52.59 The company raised 600 crore as a new issue and 798.29 crore via an offer to sell (Of), which was delivered to the company’s shareholders. The company is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India in terms of number of stores and revenue. It started with 48 stores in Hyderabad and currently has over 2,000 stores in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra, as of March 2021. It sells a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products – drugs, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and fast moving consumer goods – home and personal care products, health care products. toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents and disinfectants.



SEE ALSO Snapdeal IPO Papers Reveal E-Trader’s Offline Economy Fashion Aspirations MapmyIndia Debuts Below Expectations, But IPO Investors Still Make a Good Return to the 53% List Two Stanford dropout teens turned their startups worth half a billion in 7 months

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/stock-market/news/medplus-health-will-list-on-stock-exchange-tomorrow-gmp-at-180/articleshow/88413719.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos