NL reports 27 new COVID-19 cases as recall demand exceeds supply

A long line outside a Shoppers Drug Mart in St. John’s as people wait to receive their COVID-19 booster injection. (Patrick Butler / Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 175.

Ten of the reported cases were found in the central health region of Newfoundland. Seven cases are linked to an earlier case, while the other three are under investigation.

There are nine cases in the Eastern Health Region. Two are linked to a previous case. three are travel-related and four are under investigation.

There are also eight cases in the Western Health Region, including five cases in people under the age of 20. Seven are contacts of previous cases, while one is under investigation.

The province also reported six new recoveries of the virus on Tuesday. No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and a total of 365,434 COVID tests have now been performed in Newfoundland and Labrador and 2,779 more since Monday.

Eastern Health officials also shared a number of notices of potential COVID-19 exposure on Tuesday. Anyone who has visited the following locations at the times listed must book a COVID-19 test.

Little Sparrow, 2 Hill O’Chips, St. John’s December 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness, 12 Merchant Drive, Mount Pearl December 15-16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Goodlife Fitness at Atlantic Place, 215 Water Street, St. John’son December 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jasmine’s Restaurant, 1 Dunn’s Road, MountPearlon December 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Velvet Club, 208 Water Street, St. John’s December 17 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Paul Reynolds Community Center,35 Carrick Drive, St. John’s on Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Push for boosters

As the number of cases increases, the rush to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Newfoundland and Labrador continued on Tuesday as long lines formed outside of some pharmacies.

For the second day in a row, the Shoppers Drug Mart on Lemarchant Road in St. John’s was packed with people queuing even before the pharmacy opened.

It mirrored the scene on Monday, when people waited for hours outside the pharmacy hoping to get the third booster to protect themselves from the rapid variant of the Omicron virus.

“Before I came, I saw a picture of the line here yesterday, but I was hoping it wouldn’t be that bad,” said Roger White, awaiting his turn.

“I just wanna get it ASAP, get it out of the way [so] I don’t have to think about it. “

Tuesday marked the second day for Kevin Hedges who was trying to get his recall. Hedges was too late for the lineup on Monday, so he tried his luck again on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t have a car here, so I walked a few kilometers to get here,” he said.

“It’s good, it’s worth it. The booster will definitely improve efficiency.”

According to the provincial Department of Health and Community Services, 28,184 people in NL had received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

Feel the pressure

Meanwhile, the group representing pharmacists in Newfoundland and Labrador says its members have felt a burden since the COVID-19 booster vaccine deployment plan was announced.

“It has been a very stressful week in the pharmacy world,” Janice Audeau, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Pharmacists Association (PANL), told CBC radio. St. John’s Morning Show Tuesday.

“The supply is improving. The last week has been very difficult trying to get it. There were 20,000 more doses of vaccine that arrived in the province on Saturday, and these were distributed by everyone. from [regional health authorities]and are now making their way into pharmacies. “

Pharmacists are feeling the stress of calling for COVID-19 booster doses, according to Janice Audeau, president of the Pharmacists Association of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press)

Pharmacists urge people to be patient as they continue to receive deliveries. There has been a lag between when supplies arrive in the province and when doses are actually distributed.

Audeau said more doses are expected Tuesday or Wednesday.

“The RHA has to distribute all the orders and then they have to be delivered to pharmacies,” she said.

Audeaud pharmacies are doing what they can, and she understands that there will be a rise in public health clinics to help alleviate the load. She said she did not have details of when this could happen.

Audeau also said the change in the recall timeframe, from 26 weeks from the second dose to 22 weeks, means that around 170,000 people are currently eligible for the booster.

“We are not set up to do mass vaccinations,” she said. “We are certainly ready to do our part and help.”

CBC News has asked the Department of Health when large-scale public health clinics are expected to return.

The lines were also long outside the vaccination clinic at the Village Mall in St. John’s. (Ted Dillon / CBC)

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health Region, efforts are intensified to provide vaccines and boosters to residents of Labrador and at the top of the Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

In a press release, authorities said that in addition to regular clinics, people can also call community clinics to make an appointment on the following dates:

Cartwright Thursday.

Forteau Thursday, with other dates on Dec. December 29 and 30.

Charlottetown Thursday.

Mary’s Harbor Wednesday.

St. Lewis on December 30.

Churchill Falls on December 31.

Port Hope Simpson on December 29.

80 percent protection against Omicron

Rod Russell, avirologist and immunologist at Memorial University, said it is known that a third dose of the vaccine offers better protection against the variant than the initial two doses, and that moving the timeframe to 22 weeks after a second dose gives more people a faster path to protection.

“Personally, I think it could go further, but I think it is also affected by the vaccine supply and the availability of resources for people to be able to administer the vaccine,” he said.

Russell said that a booster dose provides about “twice as much” protection against Omicron. He said two doses give about 30 to 40 percent protection against the variant, but three doses offer about 80 percent.

Rod Russell, professor of virology and immunology at Memorial University, says a third dose of the vaccine will offer nearly double the protection against the Omicron variant coronavirus. (SRC)

Omicron is about three to four times more transmissible than the Delta variant, Russell said, and reduces antibody levels 20 to 40 times compared to Delta in response to the vaccine.

“There is no doubt that you can still be infected,” he said.

“We now know that these vaccines are not very effective in protecting you against infection with the virus, for Omicron of course, but of course, it’s always about preventing people from getting too sick.”

The big question that remains is the severity of the illness due to an Omicron infection, Russell said.

He said early data from South Africa suggested Omicron might be a milder infection than previous variants, but there are also suggestions that it might not be. He said the severity of the infections should be known within a week or two.

“Whether or not this is a mild infection for most people, we need to take it seriously, at least for now,” he said.

“Even though half as many people end up in hospital, the fact that four times as many people get infected means we can still have hospital overload.”

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador