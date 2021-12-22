Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebound – The Durango Herald

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for more vaccinations, but no business or travel restrictions in response to the omicron coronavirus variant
BEIJING (AP) – Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and testing, but no travel restrictions in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Shanghai was down less than 0.1%.
Wall Street rose, breaking a three-day drop and recouping the previous day’s losses.
Biden said the government would provide 500 million free rapid test kits and increase vaccination efforts, but gave no indication of travel ban plans or other restrictions that could disrupt the economy. Other governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to ease restrictions already in place.
Biden has provided much-needed assurances to markets, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell to 3,623.14 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.2% to 28,562.21. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.2% to 23,004.11.
The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.3% to 2,984.48, while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.1% to 7,364.80. India’s Sensex index rose 0.7% to 56,699.01.
New Zealand retreated as Southeast Asian markets advanced.
Traders were rocked by official claims that omicron was spreading faster than expected after markets pushed up the prices of airline, cruise line, oil and other travel-related stocks because stricter controls could be avoided.
It comes against the backdrop of expectations of a tightening of US monetary policy after the Federal Reserve last week indicated it would speed up plans to remove economic stimulus that have pushed up stock prices. The Fed changed course after inflation hit a four-decade high of 6.8% in November.
Traders are also concerned about the impact of disruptions to the global supply chain fueling fears of higher inflation.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.8% to 4,649.23. The benchmark is 1.4% off its all-time high on December 10.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6% to 35,492.70. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.4% to 15,341.09.
Almost five stocks each rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
Citrix Systems climbed 13.6% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain. Micron Technology jumped 10.5% after the chipmaker gave investors encouraging earnings forecasts.
Retailers. restaurant chains and other businesses that depend on consumer spending have also increased. Tesla climbed 4.3%, Amazon.com climbed 2%, and Starbucks climbed 2.1%.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude climbed 12 cents to $ 71.24 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose from $ 2.89 on Tuesday to $ 71.12. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, slipped 2 cents to $ 73.96 a barrel in London. He earned $ 2.46 the previous session to $ 73.98.
The dollar rose to 114.16 yen from 114.12 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell to $ 1.1267 from $ 1.1282.
A forex trader watches screens showing the Composite Korean Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the US dollar and the South Korean won, in the foreign exchange trading room at KEB Hana headquarters Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and tests, but no travel restrictions in response to the variant of the omicron coronavirus. (AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon)
A forex trader watches monitors in the forex trading room at KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and tests but no travel restrictions in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon)
A forex trader watches monitors in the forex trading room at KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and tests but no travel restrictions in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Stacey Cunningham, right, the 67th president of the New York Stock Exchange, hands the hammer to Lynn Martin, left, president of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services, the new president NYSE, during Closing Bell Ceremonies, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 (Courtney Crow / New York Stock Exchange via AP)