Ottawa rapid tests: thousands line up early Tuesday morning in Barrhaven





Thousands of people lined up in Barrhaven early in the morning on Tuesday to take rapid COVID-19 tests, but many were turned away empty-handed. The queues started at 4 a.m. at the Minto Recreation Complex on Cambrian and Greenbank Roads. Several callers told CTV News Ottawa that the first 1,000 people online received bracelets and told them to come back later today. People wearing bracelets were lined up at the complex just before noon, when tests were due to be handed out. Everyone was turned away. A caller to the CTV Ottawa newsroom said the line of cars stretched for several miles along nearby Greenbank Road and the parking lot was crowded with cars well before 7 a.m. The problem was a late delivery. A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the delay in shipping was resolved. Arrived at 5pm and waited 2 hours just to be notified that the shipment was delayed. Why couldn’t they have told us that at 5am instead of making us wait 2 hours in the cold !!! ??? Barbara Neufeld (@ BarBeufeld1) December 21, 2021 Nicholas Belisle lined up at 6 a.m. to get his hands on what could be one of the most requested items this Christmas. “The last time I waited in such a long line was for tickets to the Senators’ playoffs in 2007 – when they reached the cup final. He says there were already more than 600 people in the queue when he arrived Tuesday morning. “I just spent last weekend with several hundred kids in Montreal for my job, so I wanted to be (tested) for my family. It will give me peace of mind.” Ariana Rochford left her car a mile away due to traffic. She walked for 15 minutes to get to the queue, but ultimately did not pass a test. “There were a lot of people in the parking lot who didn’t know what to do or where to go. Eventually we found out that there was a queue somewhere on the residential street – so not even in the parking lot. Minto, ”she said. noted. Christine Rose was the 10th person in line, arriving at 4:45 a.m. “Just as a small precaution, every little gesture counts before meeting up for Christmas, a small group,” she explained. The Ontario government is running pop-ups across the province to distribute rapid antigen tests free of charge. The Minto Recreation Complex is the only location announced in Ottawa to date. The province said testing would be available at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday this week. A sign at the recreation center tells people wishing to take the tests to come back at 7 a.m. on Wednesday Nine more locations are expected to be announced in the coming days. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said last week the province had chosen 10 pop-up sites in Ottawa to distribute rapid tests. Province says it is updating his list online every Friday. Last week, the province distributed rapid test kits to 100 LCBO stores, including seven in Ottawa. Hundreds of people lined up on Friday morning to be told they weren’t available. The tests arrived later today.

