British Columbia sees Omicron cases double ‘every other day’: experts

As British Columbia seeks to introduce new restrictions on Tuesday amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, experts warn of the upcoming holiday season.

COVID-19 modeler Caroline Colijn said the latest modeling suggests a “sharp increase” in cases, around 20-25% more per day. She said this represents a doubling of the time of a few days for cases and is a “real cause for concern”.

“If things double every two days, when we have two or four cases, that’s fine, but when there are 200 and we arrive very, very quickly at 400 and 800, as we are starting to see, it is is a real challenge just for the sheer number and volume of cases.

















5:29

COVID-19: Omicron is rapidly replacing Delta variant as dominant strain in British Columbia





COVID-19: Omicron is rapidly replacing Delta variant as dominant strain in British Columbia



Colijn said all of the previous variants grew much slower in cases than what experts see in Omicron.

The story continues under the ad

“It’s much faster than any other variant we’ve seen so far,” she added.

Read more: COVID-19: British Columbia to ban indoor events, close nightclubs and limit home gatherings

The issue will be whether the volume of cases overwhelms hospitals, Colijn said, adding that they are seeing booster injections providing additional protection against the variant.

“I think we won’t win the race with boosters, but they are very important and may be the most important tool we will have against Omicron,” she said.

Trending Stories COVID-19 rules cause delays at Canadian airports amid Omicron vacation travel

British Columbia to step up vaccine recall plan in January as Omicron variant spreads

“I think it’s also important that people remember that they have a lot of control over what’s going on with Omicron.”

“So if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time, if you are offered a booster, now is the time. But we can also improve our masks, open the windows, keep the gatherings small, maintain good ventilation and those kind of choices will continue to curve the curve as well. “

















5:01

Slow the spread of Omicron with boosters





Slow the spread of Omicron with boosters



University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine said they were seeing Omicron spread at “frightening speed” across Canada, including British Columbia

The story continues under the ad

COVID-19 cases in British Columbia soared over the weekend with 2,550 new infections reported.

There were 911 detected between Friday and Saturday, 832 from Saturday to Sunday and 807 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 5,435 active cases in the province.

Read more: BC COVID-19 cases soar over weekend with 2,550 new infections

“I think in about two to three weeks, when we see our cases increase over the last two weeks or so, we will see if (Omicron) has the serious consequences that we are so concerned about,” Muhajarine said.

He cited the UK and New York State in the US as domain experts are watching “very closely” to see how Omicron is spreading.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not introduce any new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but that he could not rule out the implementation of new measures after the winter recess as the Omicron variant spreads.

















1:44

Johnson from UK rules out further COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas





Johnson from UK rules out further COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas



“I think we have to be very careful in jumping to the conclusion that this variant is not as bad as the other variants,” added Muhajarine. ” It is too early to tell.

See the link »

<br />

