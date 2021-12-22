Business
Kellogg workers agree to new contract, ending multi-month strike
Top line
About 1,400 Kellogg workers from four states agreed to ratify a new contract with the grain producer, their union noted Tuesday, ending one of the longest labor strikes amid a recent at national scale wave.
Highlights
Unionized workers at grain mills in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Neb. ; and Memphis, Tennessee, voted to accept the five-year deal, the International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union (BCTGM) said.
The vote ends an 11-week standoff between the company and the strikers.
The new contract includes general salary increases and increased benefits, Kellogg noted.
Key context
Among others, the workers were protest they said it was an unfair two tier wage system that gave new hires less benefits and wages. Under the new contract, there will not be a permanent two-tier system and it paves the way for full-time employment for transitioning employees, the BCTGM said. The strike began on October 5 and has do securities since, with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) join a rally near the headquarters of Kelloggs Michigan last week and President Joe Biden saying He was deeply troubled by reports the company planned to replace striking workers earlier this month. The company has reached an agreement in principle with the members of the picket line Last week after they rejected a different proposition at the beginning of December.
What to watch out for
Workers are expected to return to work the week of Dec. 27, Kellogg said.
Further reading
Striking Kelloggs grain workers await results of latest contract vote (Washington post)
Kelloggs workers end almost 3-month strike and accept new contract: we stood up for what we thought was right (Initiated)
Kelloggs reaches agreement in principle with strikers (Associated press)
Kelloggs threatens to replace the strikers. It doesn’t mean it will work. (The HuffPost)
Biden strongly criticizes Kelloggs’ plan to replace striking union workers (NBC News)
