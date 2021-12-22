Business
Some essential services face staffing issues as COVID-19 cases increase in Halifax
Some essential services face staffing issues as COVID-19 spreads in the Halifax area, forcing many workers to self-isolate.
The province reported record number of daily cases, totaling over 2,500 new casessince the end of last week.
During a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston said the number of exposures had started to impact essential services and frontline workers.
“It’s not that people are extremely sick, it’s that they have to isolate themselves. We see this in health care, but not just in health care, but in other systems as well. critics and first responders and essential services, ”said Houston.
“We see it in the police, the fire department and public transport. We see it in a lot of places. There are a lot of people who are off work because they are isolating themselves.”
Nova Scotia Health said there were 264 isolated employees linked to COVID-19, including 69 in the central health zone.
Gordon Pickham, the health authority’s acting director of operations for the central zone, said there had been a gradual increase in cases in the region, but “it has not yet been a significant challenge.”
He said some staff were being reassigned to different units to meet demand in the meantime.
“We have been successful in sustaining most of our capacity to this day by managing and balancing resources,” said Pickham, who is also director of Dartmouth General Hospital.
“We realize this is a rapidly changing situation, so we will try to adjust our resources to meet clinical demands to ensure the best possible care for our community and our citizens. “
Shortages in Halifax Transit
The shortages also go beyond the health system.
Tuesday, Halifax Transit posted a notice stating that more than 30 bus routes had been canceled due to staff availability and disruption would continue until further notice.
Ken Wilson, the president of the union representing workers at Halifax Transit, said COVID-19 has wreaked havoc among members.
“We have had to deal with many members who have been leaving for a few weeks due to self-isolation, [they’re] exhausted, stressed, then other members have to work that overtime and now they’re exhausted, ”Wilson told CBC News.
As of Tuesday, five union members had tested positive for COVID-19. Another 10 to 15 isolate, Wilson said.
There are 1,000 union members, of which 750 interact with the public as drivers or operators. Wilson said there are around 100 members who are sick or suffering from burnout as a result of their work during the pandemic.
“Members start to feel what they were feeling in November 2020. Anxiety is at its peak. It is starting to increase,” Wilson said.
“This is the worst time of year for this to happen. I think we all looked forward to having a good family time with our families, if possible.”
Wilson said the Omicron variant worries drivers and operators for their safety, the safety of their families and their drivers.
“We’ve been dealing with this for two years, and I’ve never seen members react to the lack of security protocols like they have. We have members quitting almost every day.”
Wilson said he would like Halifax Transit to take more responsibility and introduce new precautions, such as enforcing the mask mandate and limiting bus capacity.
In a statement to CBC News, Halifax Transit said there was strong compliance with passenger mask protocols, but medical exemptions need to be considered.
“Halifax Transit continues to meet all requirements under the Emergency Health Order for an essential service,” the statement said.
“Safety measures include polycarbonate barriers for drivers, improved cleaning and mask protocols. It is important to note that ridership is less than 50% of normal levels for this time of year.
New restrictions
To mitigate the spread of the virus and help protect essential services, the province has introduced new restrictions that will take effect Wednesday.
The restrictions affect collection limits for business and personal events such as weddings, funerals, sports, shopping, the arts, restaurants, bars, hair salons, long-term care facilities and theaters .
Physical distancing and masking requirements will remain in place, and the number of people allowed to gather informally in places like homes has been reduced from 20 to 10.
“We need to take action now to really slow the spread and protect all of these services,” Houston said.
Pickham said he hopes these new restrictions will help prevent further spread and impacts on the health care system.
“The hope is that this will reduce the exposure of staff and doctors and therefore we can maintain our level of capacity and capacity.”
