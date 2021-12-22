Graft Polymer will be listed on the London Stock Exchange





Wednesday 22 December 2021 7:00 a.m. Graft Polymer UK (Graft Polymer) has announced its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange. The company will list its shares on the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority, with the intention of trading on the main listed securities market. Graft Polymer specializes in the development of polymer modification and drug delivery systems, and operates a research and commercialization center in Slovenia. Its products meet the needs of customers in a wide range of markets, such as the automotive and medical industries. Founded in 2017, the company has already launched more than 50 products in the market. The solutions and products offered by the group are designed to improve performance, reduce the consumption of raw materials and enhance the physical values ​​of finished products or improve their chemical interaction. In 2020, the global impact modifiers market was estimated at $ 3.9 billion. Polymer Graft began its first commercial sales to various polymer mixers in the automotive, packaging, construction, consumer products, apparel, aerospace, healthcare and medicine three years ago. It now has distribution relationships with several partners around the world including distributors / agents in Europe, India and Russia. Last year, the group launched a new division named GraftBio to develop intellectual property for Bio / Pharma applications. This includes drug delivery systems to support and provide solutions to the market, which had been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more Supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on UK manufacturing Graft Polymer is seeking public listing to accelerate its growth plans and provide access to new sources of funds. Its broader strategy includes developing intellectual property and new technologies to deliver new products and solutions and increasing the group’s share in its core polymer modifier market using key distributors across the world. The company also aims to work with refiners to develop grafted products and become more involved in product development with customers to secure longer-term orders. Victor Bolduev, Founder and Managing Director of Graft Polymer, said: We are delighted to bring Graft Polymer to the main market of the London Stock Exchange, especially at a time when the demand to combine polymer modification and protection of the environment is increasing. “The IPO of Graft Polymers will provide the company with additional capital to accelerate the development of our intellectual property as well as new technologies to provide new products and solutions to the market challenges that arise. “ News of another upcoming float in the capital is not surprising, with London recently being named this year as Europe’s top listing hotspot by consultancy group KPMG. More than a hundred companies entered the city’s market during the year 2021, crushing pre-pandemic levels and underscoring the renewed confidence of businesses from the depths of the Covid-19 crisis . Read more Exclusive: London rides wave of tanks to wrest crown of listing in Europe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/graft-polymer-to-list-on-london-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos