Poll: Market correction is overdue and likely imminent, 70% of top analysts say

A strong majority of experts in a recent Bankrate survey say the stock market is overdue for a correction – a drop of at least 10% from recent highs – and investors can expect to see one in the near future. next six months. Bankrate’s Q4 Market Mavens survey reveals that 70% of analysts believe a correction is imminent, and it also reveals why these experts think so.

Bankrate’s survey showed a widely held belief that the S&P 500 Index would drop in the short term:

An overwhelming 70 percent of those polled said the market was overdue for a correction, any day now or in the next six months.

10 percent said a correction was not imminent but expected it to happen within the next year.

20 percent of respondents said they didn’t know or provided some other answer.

The results can be a bit shocking, as every analyst also expects the S&P 500 to rise by the end of 2022, according to the survey. In fact, these market analysts expect the index to rise nearly 8% by the end of next year, just a little below historical levels.

Why do experts expect a market correction?

The reasons why these experts expect the market to decline are varied, but certain themes emerged from the responses. These include rising interest rates and overvaluing stocks. The S&P 500 has experienced what appears to be an almost non-stop run since the March 2020 low.

Reasons to expect a decline now or within six months

Most of those surveyed said the market is overdue for a correction and we may see one in the next six months. Some analysts have pointed to the momentum around the new year, and market watchers are also watching the Federal Reserve’s movements on interest rates very closely.

“Investors are sitting on big capital gains and delaying sales until the new year,” says Michael K. Farr, CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington. “This delayed sale combined with a Fed determined to remove the accommodation and a historically weak quarter for markets, and the elements of a long-awaited pullback are present.”

Others point to a series of problems that could plague the markets over the next two quarters.

“Expect the first six months of next year to be volatile as global markets continue to function thanks to supply chain adjustments,” said Dec Mullarkey, Managing Director of SLC Management. “Therefore, concerns about growth and inflation are likely to intensify from time to time.”

Mullarkey also points to rising interest rates and fearful investors who might consider questioning central banks such as the Fed.

“Central banks are also going to tighten, which could cause disconnections and periodic surges of risk aversion,” he said. “Overall, however, expect the S&P 500 to end the year strong.”

Earl Joseph Kalish, chief global macroeconomic strategist, Ned Davis Research, is among those who see rising interest rates as a cause for concern.

“A correction could occur as financial conditions tighten over expected rate hikes,” he said, noting that a drop could occur around the middle of the year.

Reasons to expect a correction over the next year

Only one of the survey respondents felt that a correction was not imminent but would occur within the next year.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist, CFRA Research, says overvaluation is one of the main reasons for his call, citing a high price-to-earnings (P / E) ratio as a key valuation metric.

“The P / E of the S&P 500 is currently 20% above the average for previous periods when the 10-year yield was between 1% and 2%,” says Stovall. “Inflated valuations do not cause markets to correct but make them more vulnerable to market shocks.”

Other experts are uncertain

A few other pundits say they aren’t calling a time for a correction, but at least one is also citing interest rates as the reason the market might pull back.

“The timing is unknown,” says Patrick J. O’Hare, chief market analyst at Briefing.com, “but interest rate trends are likely to play a role in the timing.”

Meanwhile, Kim Forrest, chief investment officer / founder of Bokeh Capital Partners, remains more agnostic about when and the cause of any future fixes.

She says, “The 10% corrections are not that unusual, but it’s hard to predict what kind of factors are causing them. “

What to do if you think a sharp drop in inventory is imminent

As Forrest points out, market corrections are not that rare, although investors spend a lot of time worrying about them. Signs of an upcoming correction, such as an overvaluation, can continue for long periods of time without the market going down. This is why it is important to focus on the long term, even if you are positioning your portfolio to profit from any downturn.

“I still manage the money expecting a 10-15% drop tomorrow, while managing the money to meet the long-term financial needs of clients in five, 10 or 20 years,” says Clark A. Kendall, President and CEO, Kendall Capital Management.

Since a correction can occur at any time, it is important to stick to proven investment principles, including the following:

Invest in fundamentally strong businesses with growing cash flow.

Use the average dollar cost to reduce the risk of buying too much at one time.

Diversification reduces the risk that one investment will hurt you too much.

Keep over-leveraged businesses and margin loans to a minimum.

Keep some cash in your wallet to take advantage of future opportunities.

Finally, if you follow good investing practices, it is important not to get carried away by daily fluctuations, as you could become too emotionally invested and end up making a bad decision in the heat of the moment. Stick to the long-term game plan and you’ll be better off.

“In general, investors pay too much attention to[-term] market moves and completely miss long-term opportunities, ”says Kendall.

Methodology

Bankrate’s fourth quarter 2021 survey of stock market professionals was conducted from December 1-9 via an online survey. Survey requests were emailed to potential respondents nationwide and responses were submitted voluntarily through a website. Respondents were: Clark A. Kendall, President and CEO, Kendall Capital Management; Dec Mullarkey, Managing Director, SLC Management; Patrick J. O’Hare, Chief Market Analyst of Briefing.com; Joseph Kalish, Chief Global Macro Strategist, Ned Davis Research; Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist, CFRA Research; Marilyn Cohen, CEO, Envision Capital Management; Chuck Carlson, CFA, CEO, Horizon Investment Services; Kim Forrest, CIO / Founder, Bokeh Capital Partners; Michael K. Farr, CEO, Farr, Miller & Washington; Kenneth Chavis IV, CFP, Senior Wealth Manager, LourdMurray.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past performance of investment products is not a guarantee of future price appreciation.