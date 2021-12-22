Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday 22 December
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street poised to dive after breaking three-day losing streak
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States on Monday, December 13, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
U.S. equity futures were down slightly on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street broke a three-game losing streak, driven by concern over a spike in Covid cases in the United States due to the variant. now dominant of omicron. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 560 points, or 1.6%, on Tuesday. The S&P 500 jumped nearly 1.8%. The Nasdaq jumped 2.4%. All three benchmarks followed strong gains in December.
Year-to-date at Tuesday’s close, the Dow was up nearly 16%; the S&P 500 had risen by about 23.8%; and the Nasdaq was up 19%. Wednesday morning’s economic calendar includes the third estimate of the third quarter gross domestic product. The government said GDP grew 2.3% in the third quarter, higher than forecast and the previous estimate.
2. Biden to hold supply chain meeting, one day after Covid address
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, United States, December 21, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
A day after announcing new plans to fight Covid, the president Joe Biden plans to hold a meeting on Wednesday to address supply chain issues. U.S. officials and private sector companies, including FedEx, are expected to talk about ongoing efforts to address logistical disruptions related to the pandemic. On Tuesday, Biden said fully vaccinated people can safely celebrate the holidays, even if the omicron is tearing apart across the country. The president acknowledged that many vaccinated people will contract major infections in the coming weeks, but said those who have been vaccinated will be protected from serious illness and death.
3. Tech companies bail out CES; Delta Air Lines lobbies CDC for quarantines
Amazon, Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas due to coronavirus concerns. However, the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said on Tuesday that the show will run from January 5 to 8. Health precautions would include vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of Covid tests, the group added.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Tuesday asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halve the recommended quarantine time for fully vaccinated people who contract Covid. He said the current 10-day isolation period could negatively affect the airline’s workforce and operations. Delta said about 90% of its staff are fully immunized.
4. The employer must face the prosecution of the worker for the death of her husband to Covid
See’s Candies, based in California must face a trial by an employee who claims he caught Covid at work and gave it to her husband who later died, a state appeals court held on Tuesday. It appears to be the first ruling allowing a worker to sue an employer for the death of a family member from Covid. A lawyer for See’s, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, did not immediately comment to Reuters. In response to last year’s filing, See’s said the death of her employee’s husband was “derived” from an alleged injury at work, meaning he would be covered by workers’ compensation and should not be decided by a court.
5. Musk says he sold “enough stock”; denounces the “over-taxation” in California
Maja Hitij | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had offloaded “enough shares” to meet his plan to sell 10% of its shares in the world’s most valuable automaker, from an interview published Tuesday. Part of the proceeds from those sales will go to what Musk tweeted on Sunday will be a transfer of $ 11 billion to the 2021 tax bill. Tesla stock, under pressure last month but up more than 30% in 2021, rose more than 3.5% in pre-market on Wednesday. The billionaire, who moved Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas this month following his personal move in 2020, criticized California for “over-taxation.” Musk told satirical site Babylon Bee that it is “getting harder and harder to get things done” in the Golden State.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/22/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday-dec-22.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]