Burnt down by the stock market in 2021? Consider These 4 ETFs Rather





Some investors may do better by using exchange traded funds (ETFs) rather than picking individual stocks. the S&P 500 and NASDAQ are both up over 20% year-to-date, so you may have overthought if you’ve been burned by the stock market. The last few years have been eventful for investors, and everything suggests that this will continue. ETFs don’t have to be boring; there are great options for almost any strategy, from passive index funds to actively managed alternative investments. 1. SPDR S&P 500 You might be frustrated enough to give up your investing strategy, but don’t give up on stocks entirely. Index funds are a reliable tool for long-term growth although they can be volatile in the short term. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY) is the epitome of simplicity. It’s the largest ETF in terms of assets under management (AUM), and it’s a market-weighted portfolio that tracks the S&P 500. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.09%, so the costs won’t erode your returns every year. Stocks are very liquid with huge trading volumes and a tight bid-ask spread, which means they’re cheap and easy to buy or sell. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF even kicks off some dividends. There could be tough months ahead as the stock market adjusts to rising interest rates and the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Don’t be shocked if index funds experience some short-term volatility, but this is a relatively safe long-term investment option. 2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Some investors don’t just want to emulate the performance of the market. They might not like the idea of ​​buying heavily stocks that have reached historically high valuation ratios over the past two years. If you are in this category of investor, think about Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP) It is equally weighted, so the performance is a little different from that of normal index funds. Additionally, due to periodic rebalancing, the fund secures its gains by selling winning stocks and buying stocks that have underperformed in the prior period. This certainly has drawbacks, but there is an argument for a contrarian approach that favors stocks with less aggressive valuations. Since inception, this fund has outperformed its market-weighted cousins ​​that track the index. This methodology requires a higher expense ratio of 0.2%. However, the equal-weighted ETF is very liquid, with low trading costs. 3. iShares exponential technologies Maybe you still believe in growth investing, but you just aren’t confident in your ability to pick the winners. There are many growth ETFs available to help you with this specific situation. the IShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ: XT) is a unique and convincing product in this category. This fund invests in nearly 200 global equities involved in emerging technologies that are expected to grow rapidly over the coming decades. Its investment themes include nanotechnology, data analytics, innovative medicine, robotics, fintech, life sciences, 3D printing and networks. It’s actively managed, using fundamental research to identify a handful of disruptive emerging tech stocks. This translates into relatively high exposure to international equities and small companies, which improves both the risk and the reward. Its 0.47% expense ratio is high but reasonable for such a proprietary and practical approach. 4. Vanguard’s tax-exempt bond Take into account Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEMKT: VTEB) if you avoid stock market volatility. This ETF holds investment grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments in the United States. This comes with a low expense ratio of 0.06%. The returns are low overall these days, but the 1.69% return on this ETF is pretty good. There are very few people who should give up on the stock market. It is still one of the best long-term growth opportunities. If you’re coming out of a bad year, you shouldn’t be making rash decisions. However, now is a good time to review your allocation to make sure it matches your risk tolerance and growth goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

