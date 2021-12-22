Biden touts progress in solving supply chain problems: ‘The shelves are not empty’





“We have brought together business and union leaders to solve the problems and the long-awaited crisis has not happened. Packages are moving, gifts are delivered and the shelves are not empty,” Biden told the White House.

Biden received a progress report on Wednesday from members of his cabinet and private sector CEOs on efforts to address supply chain issues, lower consumer prices and stock shelves during the season. holidays.

Biden pointed out that bottlenecks were starting to unblock and said retail inventories were up 3% from a year ago and delivery times for FedEx, UPS and the US Postal Service. ” are faster than before the pandemic, even though Americans bought a record amount of goods. “

The president also noted that gas prices are dropping after skyrocketing earlier this year. Gas prices are falling. More than 10 cents a gallon nationwide. Gas prices in 21 states are now at their historic averages before the pandemic. Historic average. That’s good news for Americans taking the road this week, ”Biden said. Despite the progress, companies still struggle with a shortage of truck drivers, and some critical components, including computer chips, remain scarce. The president highlighted the $ 230 million his administration is announcing in port infrastructure development grants, which the White House says is the only federal grant program dedicated to port infrastructure. The administration also recently announced its trucking action plan to recruit and retain more truck drivers by improving the quality of work. “We still have a long way to go, but we are making progress. For me, what is always at the top of the list for so many families – the pinch in price and cost. Look, tackling these costs has been and will continue to be my top priority for the entire administration, ”Biden said. The president said his massive economic and climate spending bill, which is stuck on Capitol Hill due to disagreements with West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, is the “greatest weapon in our arsenal” to reduce costs to American families. Agriculture Department Secretary Tom Vilsack, Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo, Labor Department Secretary Marty Walsh, Transportation Department Secretary Pete Buttigieg, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Envoy from Port John Porcari attended the meeting on Wednesday. Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx; Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow Corp; Christopher Connor, CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities; SoniaSyngal, CEO of GAP and Dave Harrison, Executive Director of Fastport, also attended the meeting. Last month, Biden held a meeting with the CEOs of a number of major retailers and grocers to discuss the holiday shopping season. Following that meeting, the president assured Americans that shelves would be stocked and the United States “is heading into the holiday season in very good shape.” In October, Biden asked his administration to work with businesses and ports on a “90-day sprint” to ease the bottlenecks. The Port of Los Angeles has moved to 24/7 service, which has aligned it with the operations of the Port of Long Beach, which is already operating 24/7. These two ports handle 40% of container traffic in the United States. The administration also worked with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last month to charge shipping carriers if their cargo remains at the docks for more than eight days. The White House says that since then the number of containers parked on the docks for more than eight days has fallen by nearly 50%. The White House also says the price of shipping a container between Asia and the West Coast has fallen more than 25% since its peak in September. In order to combat high energy prices, Biden ordered the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – the largest release from the reserve in US history – United, Biden said. This release was announced in coordination with several other countries, including China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. Officials believe the coordinated effort could potentially have more of an effect on lowering gas prices. Wednesday’s meeting comes the day after the president sought to reassure vaccinated Americans that they can still carry on with their vacation plans without fear of becoming seriously ill and announced a number of new efforts to combat a wave of cases of Covid-19 in the United States. Biden announced the purchase of half a billion Covid-19 rapid home tests. The administration will launch a website that Americans can go to to have rapid home tests delivered for free starting in January. The Omicron variant and the increase in Covid-19 cases have caused an increase in demand for home testing in some hot spots – so much so that the two largest drug store chains in the United States, CVS Health and Walgreens , limit the number of at-home Covid kit customers can purchase.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/22/politics/supply-chain-biden-meeting/index.html

