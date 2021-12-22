Which workers saw their wages increase during the pandemic?

A fast food restaurant displays a hiring sign in Miami Beach, Florida. (Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the US labor market more than any other event since at least Great recession from 2007-09 and financial panic who accompanied him. Employers cut nearly 20 million jobs between March and April 2020, according to government data, and paid employment has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record pace, especially in lower-paying industries such as retail and food service, and many employers scramble to attract replacements with raises and bonuses.

At least, that’s the big picture. But these wage gains were distributed unevenly across the workforce, with workers in some sectors and industries posting much lower earnings than others. And the real purchasing power of workers has been eroded bysharply rising inflation. (This analysis focuses on average weekly wages and employment levels in the private sector, where about 85% of Americans work.)

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. private sector employees (63.6%) work in industries where the average weekly wage in the second quarter of 2021 was at least 5% higher than in the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest report available. data fromQuarterly census of employment and wages, a product of the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Related: Despite the pandemic, wage growth has held up for most American workers, with little effect on inequality

With a high dropout rate and many reports from labor shortage in the United States, many companies are increase workers’ wages and offer bonuses to attract and, just as important, retain their staff. But, we asked ourselves, how widespread have these wage increases been and which industries are raising wages the most? We turned to the answers to Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW), which is produced by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unlike the BLS’s monthly household and employer surveys, the QCEW derives its data primarily from state unemployment insurance programs; it is estimated that it covers over 95% of all jobs in the United States and goes into much more detailed detail about industry and geography than the BLS Monthly Jobs Report. The trade-off, as is often the case, is speed: the most recent QCEW data is for the second quarter (April-June) of 2021. Since employment tends to be seasonal and QCEW data is are not seasonally adjusted, we focused on by comparing the second quarter of 2021 with the same quarter in 2019 and 2020. We focused on private sector employment because that is where most Americans around 85% work, according to the most recent employment report.

The accommodation and food services industry, including restaurants, bars, hotels, and others, saw the largest increase in average weekly wages since the second quarter of 2020, when much of the industry shifted. been closed or greatly reduced due to the pandemic. The average wage for workers in this industry rose 18.4% to $ 482 per week, after falling 4.9% between the second quarter of 2019 and the same period in 2020. during the same period, average employment in the sector fell by 38%.) But despite recent wage increases, the sector remained the lowest paid.

The two sectors with the largest pay increases were information (which includes, among other industries, software and Internet publishing and web search portals) and business management. They are also the best paid sectors overall.

The average weekly salary in the information industry increased 12.3% to $ 2,740 between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, almost as much as it increased during of the corresponding period 2019-2020. Executive pay increased an average of 12%, to reach $ 2,513 per week, between mid-2020 and mid-2021, after remaining almost stable the previous year.

The pandemic-related job losses in the information and management sectors were not only considerably less than in accommodation and food services, perhaps because many more workers in the Information and management could work from home, but by the second quarter of this year, these two well-paid sectors had regained most of the workers they lost. In contrast, employment in accommodation and food services was still 15% below its level in the second quarter of 2019.

To get a more detailed view of compensation models, we explored broad sectors and looked at detailed industries that employed more than 100,000 people. (Small industries are more prone to dramatic fluctuations in both wages and labor: the industry with the largest average wage gain between the second quarters of 2020 and 2021, other traveler accommodation, employs only around 30,000-35,000 people in guesthouses, hostels and other types of non-hotel accommodation.) In addition, it is important to note that, especially at the industry level , reported salary changes may be affected by changes in the makeup of that specific workforce.

Of this subgroup of industries, which accounts for 106.6 million jobs, the leader in wage growth was the processing and clearing of financial transactions. The average salary of the roughly 126,000 people in this industry more than doubled between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, from $ 2,110 to $ 4,247. Other leading industries included local couriers and delivery people (up 92.6%), new car dealers (up 40.4%) and dental offices (up 27.6%) ).

Many industries in this subgroup that recorded the largest wage gains between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 saw wage cuts in the early months of the pandemic. In the second quarter of 2020, for example, the average wages of dental workers were 13.3% lower than their level a year earlier.

For this reason, we’ve also decided to compare salaries in the second quarter of 2021 to those of the same quarter in 2019, to see where the biggest overall gains lie. The wage earners this time are local couriers and delivery men, whose average weekly wages more than doubled during the period in question, from $ 680 to $ 1,437. The processing and clearing of financial transactions followed closely behind, with a gain of 96.6% over two years. Further on were computer and peripheral manufacturing (up 40.1%), new car dealers (38.5%) and a non-bank lending category dominated by mortgage lenders (up nearly 35%).